Barbie exceeds one billion dollars globally – Diario La Página

Two weeks have passed since the premiere of Barbie in movie theaters, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Margot Robbie stars in the incredible adventure of the famous Mattel doll in the flesh, achieving a surprising reception at the box office that makes it one of the visibly successful products of 2023. Through Discussing Film it is reported that Greta Gerwig’s film reaches a new brand; he finally reached the enviable goal that many already saw coming.

No one can deny it, the Barbie doll is one of the biggest icons in pop culture. Since her creation in 1959 by Mattel, Barbie has become a symbol of aspiration and empowerment for girls around the world, reflecting various roles and professions over the years. Her aesthetics and style have evolved to adapt to fashion and beauty trends, remaining a reflection of the ever-changing society. On the other hand, its immense success in the toy market, as well as its presence in entertainment media such as movies and TV shows, have contributed to its enduring and iconic status, leaving an indelible mark on the collective imagination.

Greta Gerwig saw in Barbie the potential to tell a powerful feminist story, a satire on the dynamics of women and men, including strong criticism of society, patriarchy and the way women are judged by external and internal eyes. With an impressive marketing campaign, Barbie became one of the highest grossing releases from day one. It is now reported that the film has surpassed a billion dollars globally, a goal that any Hollywood product dreams of getting their hands on. It is now the 53rd production to make such numbers come true.

Finally, Barbie joins the list of films that exceed one billion (US$459 million at the local box office plus US$572 million internationally), making Greta Gerwig the first director to achieve such a number at the global box office, who stands out for her ability to portray women’s experiences and struggles with depth and authenticity. Through complex narratives and multifaceted female characters, Gerwig questions and challenges gender stereotypes, giving voice and agency to her protagonists. Her focus on friendship between women and exploring her relationships with men without falling into romantic conventions reflects her commitment to a more realistic depiction of gender dynamics. She addresses themes such as empowerment, autonomy and the search for identity, highlighting the importance of sisterhood and independence on the path to self-realization.

With its rosy colors galore and its cute, on-point performances, Barbie will go down as an unmissable cult classic that elaborates on some of the most complex themes of the 21st century. Although the film seeks to extol the strengths and virtues of women through its protagonist and secondary characters full of charisma, in an ingenious way it also makes an accurate criticism of the main defects found in the doll: the promotion of gender stereotypes, its approach in superficiality and fashion, as well as the consumerism that it promotes.

Barbie wins this summer and leaves behind its direct competition, Oppenheimer, the other film of the season released on the same day and which was also part of the endless series of memes about the popular Barbenheimer. It is clear that the doll had the upper hand, after all, we are talking about one of the great references of the 20th century and a figure that is still valid after so many decades.

Some of Greta Gerwig’s future plans include directing The Chronicles of Narnia movies on Netflix, a risky proposition that could also mark a turning point in the director’s career. At the moment, no details have been offered about the start of filming, much less the cast, but it will be interesting to discover who is close to playing the Pevensie brothers for the streaming red giant.

