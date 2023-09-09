The Rolling Stones Release ‘Angry’ as Preview of Highly Anticipated Album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones Release “Angry” as First Preview of Upcoming Album, Featuring Sydney Sweeney

The Rolling Stones have made a long-awaited announcement regarding their new original album, titled “Hackney Diamonds,” which will mark their first album of original material in nearly two decades. As a sneak peek into what the album has to offer, the iconic rock band unveiled the single “Angry,” a suggestive piece that encapsulates the elements that have made The Rolling Stones one of the most influential bands of the 20th century.

To accompany the release of “Angry,” the band also premiered a captivating music video featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The video showcases Sweeney, adorned in a sensual leather outfit, as she strolls through the renowned Sunset Strip in California, driving a vibrant red Mercedez Benz 350 SL. As the video progresses, the Rolling Stones members come to life, intertwining with Sweeney’s captivating presence.

Since its release, the “Angry” music video has garnered an astonishing 6.5 million views in just a few hours, largely due to the enigmatic appeal of its protagonist. Internet users have been buzzing with curiosity to know more about the identity of the striking girl in the video, who has now been revealed as actress Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney, 25, has risen to immense popularity in recent years, thanks to her notable performances in hit series such as “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.” The actress shared her excitement about being invited to star in the “Angry” video, stating that she “went crazy” when she received the offer and immediately shared the news with her family. Despite her already impressive Hollywood career, Sweeney considers her collaboration with The Rolling Stones to be the pinnacle of her accomplishments thus far.

During an event hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney expressed her love for the song, stating, “This is the biggest. I didn’t know it was going to be the first single, but I love the song, it’s stuck with me.”

Sweeney’s journey in the entertainment industry began in 2009 with her debut in the film “ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction” and the TV series “Heroes.” Over time, she secured minor roles in popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Middle,” and “Pretty Little Liars.” In 2018, Sweeney landed her first leading role in the teenage drama series “Everything Sucks,” set in 1996, which tells the tale of a group of students navigating the emotional rollercoaster of high school life.

Her breakthrough role came in 2019 when she starred in the critically acclaimed series “Euphoria,” where Sweeney fearlessly portrayed complex and challenging scenes involving drug abuse and sexual abuse. Controversy surrounded rumors that she had requested the removal of explicit material from the show, but Sweeney vehemently denied these claims, asserting that she was fully respected during the filming process.

Despite gaining significant recognition through her work on “Euphoria,” Sweeney faced the challenge of being typecast in high school roles. However, she triumphed in the series “The White Lotus,” proving her exceptional acting range and securing one of her most important roles to date.

Interestingly, Sweeney had previously appeared in a music video alongside her musical inspiration, Halsey. In 2019, she featured in the music video for Halsey’s song “Graveyard,” an experience she had longed for since her younger days as a fan of the artist.

Apart from her acting endeavors, Sweeney also possesses a deep passion for cars. Through her alternative TikTok account, “Syd’s Garage,” she spends her time restoring classic cars. Her participation in The Rolling Stones’ music video, cruising through the streets of Hollywood in a 1970s Mercedez Benz 350 SL, fulfilled her automotive dreams.

The Rolling Stones’ new album “Hackney Diamonds” is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide, and “Angry” provides an enticing taste of what to expect. With the inclusion of Sydney Sweeney in the music video, the band continues to push boundaries, making a lasting impact on both the music and film industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

