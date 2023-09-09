Mexico vs. Australia: Preparatory Friendly Match for Mexico’s National Team

Mexico vs. Australia: Friendly Match Scheduled for Saturday

Mexico and Australia are set to face off in a friendly match on Saturday, September 9. The game will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be broadcasted live from 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Mexican team, known as the ‘Tri,’ will be led by coach Jaime Lozano. Due to their performance in the last edition of the Nations League, where they reached the quarterfinals, Mexico will not participate in the first phase of the 2023-24 tournament. As a result, they will use this friendly match as a preparatory game with a squad mainly composed of Liga MX players.

To catch all the action, viewers can tune in to different channels depending on their location and preference. In Mexico, the match will be broadcasted on TV Azteca 7 Deportes and Televisa Channel 5. For pay-TV subscribers, TUDN will cover the game. Additionally, viewers in the United States can watch it on Telemundo.

Jaime Lozano’s first FIFA friendly as the official coach of the Mexican team is highly anticipated. This match against Australia will feature a blend of young talent and experienced players. The friendly serves as the team’s first game after their victorious campaign in the 2023 Gold Cup, where Lozano secured a contract extension and will coach the team until the 2026 World Cup.

However, there are notable absences in the Mexican lineup. Players like Luis Chávez, who recently joined Dinamo Moscow, as well as Hirving Lozano and ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who made high-profile moves to PSV and Monterrey respectively, were not included in the squad. The team will also miss Henry Martin, who is still recovering from injury.

Soccer fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this friendly match between Mexico and Australia, which promises to be a thrilling encounter.

