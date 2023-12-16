Home » SEE Colombia vs. Mexico live online today Gol Caracol, RCN for a friendly match: what time they play, what channel they broadcast on and where to watch it for free online DirecTV | Lineups | Forecast | VIDEO CO | SPORTS-TOTAL
Sports

In the last friendly match of the year, the Colombian National Team and Mexico will face each other on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum. This highly anticipated match will be broadcast throughout Colombia on Caracol TV, Gol Caracol, RCN, and Caracol Play. In Mexico, fans can tune in to watch the game on TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca Deportes, VIX, and Azteca 7.

The friendly match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, while in Mexico, it will start at 6:00 p.m. Football enthusiasts from both countries are eagerly looking forward to this clash between two passionate football nations.

As the match date approaches, the excitement and anticipation continue to build. Fans can follow the teams’ preparations and get the latest updates on the event. Stay tuned for more information and updates on this exciting friendly match as the two teams get ready to face off on the pitch.

