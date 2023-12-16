Home » Man Poses as Fake Psychiatrist and Arrested in Buenos Aires
Man Poses as Fake Psychiatrist and Arrested in Buenos Aires

Man Poses as Fake Psychiatrist and Arrested in Buenos Aires

A man pretending to be a psychiatrist was arrested in Buenos Aires this Saturday after operating without a medical license. During the operation, authorities seized fake medications and dubious prescriptions from the man’s office in the Almagro neighborhood. The investigation, prompted by anonymous complaints, was conducted by the Crimes Against Health and Safety Division and the Judicial Investigation Corps. The search was authorized by Judge Ricardo Félix Baldomar at the request of prosecutor Rodrigo Pagano Mata. The man, who was found to be practicing medicine illegally, had his office raided and a number of illegal materials were confiscated. Among the items seized were 22 medical stamps, 700 completed prescriptions, 500 blank prescriptions, 20 boxes of medication samples, three cell phones, a notebook, brochures, five medical titles, and 14 fake credentials. The accused is facing charges for illegal practice of medicine and violation of specific articles of the Criminal Procedure Code of the City of Buenos Aires.

