Entertainment

Guo Jingfei suddenly appeared on the Internet hot search on the 14th. (taken from Weibo)

(Beijing, 15th) Chinese actorGuo JingfeiOn the 14th, it suddenly appeared on the Internet hot search, and some netizens broke the news that they metfraud, and the phone number left by the scammer turned out to be Guo Jingfei’s own number. After seeing it, many netizens left messages and discussed it online. Guo Jingfei posted a response to this: “It’s far from the big picture, everyone must protect themselves and beware of fraud!”

Previously, some netizens broke the news that they met a scammer when buying a card. After searching the account of the scammer, they found that it was “Jingfei”. When they called, the person who answered the phone was suspected to be Guo Jingfei. He also asked fans to help clarify not to send text messages called. Since netizens were not sure whether the voice on the phone was Guo Jingfei himself, they also recorded a voice and posted it on the Internet to ask netizens to help identify it.

After the incident was exposed, Tan Zhuo, an actor who had collaborated with Guo Jingfei in the TV series “Rival”, posted a post to tease him, saying that he was an actor in the same group and had a good relationship in private. Netizens commented on Guo Jingfei one after another in the comment area, hoping that Guo Jingfei could leave a call for Tan Zhuo. Some netizens said that if Lei Jiayin knew about this, he would be able to laugh at him until 2035.

Some netizens broke the news that they encountered a scammer, and the phone number left by the scammer turned out to be Guo Jingfei’s own number. (taken from Weibo)
Netizens could not confirm whether the voice on the phone was Guo Jingfei himself, and even recorded a voice, and posted it on the Internet to ask netizens to help identify it. (taken from Weibo)
Guo Jingfei responded to the rumors that scammers cheated and left his phone number, calling on everyone to protect themselves and beware of fraud. (taken from Weibo)

