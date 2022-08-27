Original title: Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra came to Sichuan for the first time to perform “Yuan Bashu Classic Concert” in Chengdu City Concert Hall

On the evening of August 26, “Yuan Bashu Shanghai Philharmonic Classic Concert” was staged wonderfully in Chengdu City Music Hall. This is the first time that the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, which is well-known at home and abroad, will perform in Chengdu from Shanghai. The concert was presided over by the famous host Dong Fan, and the national first-class conductors Fanny and Li Xilin jointly conducted the concert, presenting a gluttonous film and music feast for Chengdu music fans.

On the evening of August 26, “Yuan Bashu Shanghai Philharmonic Classic Concert” was staged wonderfully in Chengdu City Music Hall. This is the first time that the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, which is well-known at home and abroad, will perform in Chengdu from Shanghai.

The concert was presided over by the famous host Dong Fan, and the national first-class conductors Fanny and Li Xilin jointly conducted the concert, presenting a gluttonous film and music feast for Chengdu music fans.

live performance

In the first half, under the wonderful swing of the famous conductor Li Xilin, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra perfectly performed the famous song “Carmen”, which won warm applause from the audience.

Immediately afterwards, Fanny, the famous female conductor of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, took to the stage to conduct a baton and performed 5 pieces of the orchestral pieces “Ode to the Red Flag”, “Dance of the Yao Nationality”, “Jasmine”, “My Chinese Heart”, and the suite of the ballet “Red Detachment of Women”.

live performance The Red Star News reporter saw at the scene that when the song “Dance of the Yao Nationality”, which is full of Southwest China‘s music style, just played, the enthusiastic and jubilant melody immediately infected the Chengdu audience. Interact with each other and communicate with each other. The second half of the concert was even more exciting. The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra presented repertoires based on Chinese films for the Chengdu audience, such as “The Burning Years of Passion”, the animated film duet “Three Monks”, “Red River Valley”, “Happiness Like Flowers” and “Railway Guerrilla” Wait. These familiar melodies sound again and again, stirring people’s hearts, and they are often heard and new. live performance Ge Yang, the chief planner of the “Yuan Bashu Shanghai Philharmonic Classic Concert”, told the Red Star News reporter:(27th)There will be a performance tonight. At that time, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will perform classic film and television songs from well-known films such as “The Years of Love”, “Seventy Years Back in Time”, “Exodus”, and “The Love of Ghosts”. Red Star News Tips:Audiences who are going to the scene should pay attention to their own protection, prepare their health green code, itinerary green code, and appointment code in advance, measure their temperature when entering the venue, wear masks throughout the process, try to keep a safe distance from others, and obey the arrangements of the staff. Please pay attention to heatstroke prevention when traveling in hot weather. Red Star News reporter Zhang Shihao Edited by Duan XueyingReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: