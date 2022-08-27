Original title: A pair of alligator gars in Ruzhou, Henan, watched by millions of netizens after pumping the lake for nearly a month have been captured

According to CCTV news reports, on August 27, the reporter learned from the management of the Central Park in Ruzhou City, Henan Province that the “strange fish” that appeared in Yunchan Lake had been captured and confirmed to be two exotic creatures, one female and one male, alligator gar. , Department staff found in the culvert overnight, and the two fish were about 70 cm and 90 cm long.

At present, the two alligator gars in Ruzhou, Henan have been treated harmlessly, and the local professional team has been arranged to disinfect the relevant areas of the park. Previously, the park continued to pump water from the lake for nearly a month to catch alligator gars.

According to reports, the alligator gar is a carnivorous fish, and its nature is very fierce. This alien species lacks natural enemies, and the fish in the water will be eaten. If there is a food shortage, the alligator gar will even attack humans. .

The official also reminds everyone again not to introduce, release or discard alien species without authorization.

Before this, citizens of Ruzhou, Pingdingshan, Henan reported that a strange fish appeared in Yunchan Lake in Central Park, with a long mouth like an alligator and a mouth full of sharp teeth. Experts judged that the strange fish was suspected to be a high-risk alien crocodile gar. At the end of July, the local area is preparing to drain the lake water of more than 200,000 square meters for arrest.

