Popular Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi and singer Wang Feng’s divorce was a shock to their fans, but the reason behind their split has finally been revealed. Renowned marriage and relationship expert, Ge Siqiang, disclosed the trigger for the high-profile couple’s separation during an interview with China Press.

The news of Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng’s divorce sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry earlier this week. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 and have two children together, were seen as one of China‘s power couples. However, their decision to part ways left fans and the media wondering about the cause of their breakup.

Renowned for his expertise in analyzing celebrity relationships, Ge Siqiang has finally had his say on the matter. In an exclusive interview with China Press, Ge revealed that the spark that led to this divorce was due to a disagreement over financial management.

According to Ge, the couple had different views on how to handle their wealth and investments. Zhang Ziyi, who has enjoyed a successful acting career and amassed a fortune over the years, reportedly preferred a more conservative approach when it came to money matters. On the other hand, Wang Feng, a renowned singer and entrepreneur, had a more entrepreneurial mindset and was more willing to take risks with their finances.

This difference in financial outlook ultimately created a rift between the couple, causing their marriage to crumble. Ge highlighted the importance of financial compatibility in a relationship, explaining that disagreements over money can severely damage a partnership.

“Money is often a leading cause of marital discord, and it seems that Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng were no exception,” Ge stated. “Their opposing views on financial management became a major point of contention and ultimately led to their decision to divorce.”

Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng have yet to make any public statements about the specific reason for their divorce, but Ge’s revelation sheds light on the underlying issues that may have contributed to their separation.

Since their split was announced, both Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng have received an outpouring of support from their fans. Many have expressed their hope for an amicable divorce and the well-being of their two children.

As for their careers, both Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng are expected to continue pursuing their respective passions in the entertainment industry. However, it remains to be seen how this divorce will impact their personal lives and future relationships.

Ge Siqiang’s interview has sparked discussions among the public about the importance of financial compatibility in a marriage and the potential consequences of disagreements over money. It serves as a reminder that even high-profile couples are not immune to the challenges that come with managing their personal finances.

With the revelation of the trigger behind Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng’s divorce, fans and onlookers hope that the couple can find happiness and move forward in their lives, both personally and professionally.

