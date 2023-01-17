Produced by Yingmei Media and Yixian Pictures, jointly produced by Unifilm, Liubai Film and Television, and China Record Group, and exclusively announced by Yingmei Mediaburst of laughtersweet drama“So What If It’s Not Perfect”It has been successfully completed recently. The play is directed by Huang Jiachang, written by Yang Meng, starring Sun Tianyu and Gao Qiuzi, starring Suo Langmeiqi, Chen Zhihui, and special starring Ling Zhuo and Li Dong. The total experience card, unexpectedly met Su Yuanyuan, who also holds the protagonist’s experience card, and the two became the most wronged CP story in history.





Customized life meets unlucky friends of the same style, high-energy hilarious laughter and sugar

For a frustrated person in real life, if he changes a high-profile script, can he counterattack from a supporting role in life to an almighty boss who is an absolute protagonist, and thus reach the pinnacle of life?Hu Shuang (played by Sun Tianyu), a humble social animal, feels dissatisfied with the life experience of his supporting role, and decides to use all his savings to “customize the life experience center” and customize a set of “born with a golden spoon in his mouth, create a business empire and embrace the goddess return” for himself. The absolute protagonist experience. Unexpectedly, the price of the experience center has risen, and the system automatically orders the order. Su Yuanyuan (played by Gao Qiuzi), a girl with low self-esteem who also longs to change the plot of her life.

The humble social animal got the boss experience card, but the dating goddess found out that there was someone else? The low self-esteem girl got a new life script in exchange for a lot of money, but the domineering president fell in love with me but was stolen? The worst kind of CP in history, hilarious and pitted each other, destined to be true!





Using Mary Su’s routine to reverse Mary Su, “So What If Imperfect” innovates and reorganizes the popular types of wearing books, light joy, and sweet pets, and plays the familiar formula into a different flavor.When you thought it was an ordinary person’s counterattack to start a cool drama life, the off-line interactive hilarity caused by random spelling came. Find the light that belongs to each other. When the routine story meets an off-line hero and heroine, “So What If Imperfect” will definitely bring you a refreshing drama watching experience!





Off-line comedians with strong contrast join high-quality team ingenious production

Sun Tianyu, a popular comedy rookie in the annual comedy competition, plays the role of Hu Shuang, a humble social animal in the play. The role is full of joy, which provides Sun Tianyu with a lot of room to play. When the off-line comedian enters the new world with its own soft light filter, the hilarious response is very exciting.

Fashion designer assistant Su Yuanyuan is starred by Gao Qiuzi, who has a talent for comedians. Su Yuanyuan, who is born with enthusiasm and creativity, has been deeply suppressed by her passion and pride because of her long-term strange looks from her surroundings. In her heart, the accidental opening of a custom-made life provides Yuanyuan with an opportunity to open her heart, and gradually regains her confidence in the fight with Hu Shuang, and becomes brave and loves herself. The lively and lovely Gao Qiuzi has a high degree of adaptation to the character. This is the first time to cooperate with Sun Tianyu, and it will definitely bring the effect of 1+1>2.





This drama is produced and produced by First-line Films. First-line Films has always adhered to the creative attitude of humanity, freshness and fun on the basis of market genre films. It has released “Peace Hotel”, “Qipao Beauty Detective”, etc. A number of works with a double harvest of word-of-mouth popularity. This time, Yingmei Media, which has been deeply involved in the field of online film and television for many years, has created many annual box office works such as “Young Master and Slow Travel” and “Peerless Daughter”, and has won the champion of iQiyi in the field of account sharing for four consecutive years. The rich experience of Yingmei Media is also a major guarantee for the quality of the play. This strong alliance, I believe it will give the audience a satisfactory answer.

Make orders to customize your life, anti-routine hilarious and sugary, “So What If Imperfect” has entered the intensive production stage, so stay tuned!

Further reading:



