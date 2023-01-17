On January 15, the Shandong Taishan team celebrated at the awards ceremony.

On the same day, in the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup final held in Suzhou, Jiangsu, the Shandong Taishan team defeated the Zhejiang team 2-1 and won the championship.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 15, Shandong Taishan team player Moises (middle) celebrated scoring in the game.

责编：刘希尧 ]