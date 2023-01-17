According to Insider Gaming reports, Sony will bring a version 7.00 firmware update to PS5 on March 8, introducing support for streaming (that is, cloud games) for PS5 games, which was previously limited to some PS3/4 games. In addition, this time will also bring the built-in Discord voice chat platform.

As the volume of games is getting bigger and bigger, the system hard disk is not enough, and it is often full after installing a few games. At this time, players should either invite the old games out, or they will not buy new games. Officially speaking, it is natural to make less money.

According to sources, after the version 7.00 firmware update, PS5 games can be played on PS5 via cloud streaming to save hard drive space. It is reported that the project name of this feature is Cronus, which has been developed and tested for several months.

The news also said that the public Beta testing version of Playstation 5 7.00 update will start in the next few days and end testing on the 30th of this month. However, sources said that during this beta period, testers will not be able to use the Discord function.

As for Discord, it is an all-in-one voice and text chat software for gamers. Discord started from game voice and IM tool services, then turned to a live broadcast platform, and then opened a community platform for game stores, becoming the preferred tool for gamers to communicate and collaborate in games.