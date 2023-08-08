The single road consortium, the model that Córdoba wants to bring to the Nation

With the aim of taking a further step in the maintenance and conservation of the rural road network, the Province created the single road consortium (CCU) in 2019. The initiative, based on a synergy between the State and the producers themselves, aims at carrying out improvement works in the secondary and tertiary network.

The works carried out are financed through the Agricultural Development Trust (FDA), created by provincial law 10,679, which receives 70% of the funds from the rural property tax paid by all agricultural producers.

RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE. Córdoba Single Road Consortium. (Government of Cordoba)

The achievements achieved by the model in the Province led the current governor Juan Schiaretti, and candidate for the presidency of the Nation in the next Paso elections, to incorporate it into his government platform to replicate in a national management.

The CCU is made up of the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, Public Works and Public Services; and the rural entities (Argentine Agrarian Federation, FAA, Coninagro, Argentine Rural Society and Cartez) that make up the so-called Liaison Table. The consortium is chaired by a member of the agricultural leadership.

Public and private synergy

“This is a public and private initiative that allows the agricultural sector to improve rural infrastructure in a planned manner,” said Ricardo Sosa, Minister of Public Works and Financing.

Since its creation, the CCU has carried out 38 road works: 24 completed – totaling 260 kilometers – and 14 in progress – for 201 kilometers, which implies an investment of US$ 174 million. “What is sought is to improve conditions of passability and connectivity of rural roads for the circulation of agricultural production,” said Sosa.

Under this system, a total of 630,591 hectares have benefited from carrying out infrastructure works that included paving, bridge construction and gravel improvement. A total of 7,745 producers participated.

What is the financing model like?

Once the improvement work is identified, its execution is carried out through the contribution system for improvements, by which producers who will benefit from the work contribute up to 50% of the total cost, through installments to be paid during the following three or five years. at the end of the execution. The other 50% is contributed by the FDA, so the rural real estate taxes return to the producers for works.

“The system is unique at the national level and, due to the results obtained, it became of interest to many provinces of our country. That is why we believe that it is possible to replicate at the national level”, highlighted Sosa.

As these are funds that have an exclusive allocation and are managed by Banco de Córdoba, in its capacity as trustee, the surplus resources of each year are capitalized in Champaquí, the common investment funds that the provincial bank has.

The United Nations recently distinguished the Province for this work model for productive development. Among more than a hundred infrastructure projects from around the world that were presented, the Government of Córdoba was distinguished by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) for the Program for the Improvement of Rural Roads.

