The sinister world of shadows and secrets of the Venice Hunt: premiere, trailer and more

The Hunt in Venice is about to be released on the big screen. The disturbing supernatural thriller based on the novel Hallowe’en Party (The Apples) by Agatha Christie has a release date for Thursday, September 14.

The film is directed by and stars Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, who takes on the role of the famous detective Hercule Poirot. The cast also includes other renowned and prestigious actors such as: Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

The Venice Hunt “is set in the spooky post-World War II Venice on the eve of All Saints’ Day, and is a terrifying mystery involving the return of the famous detective Hercule Poirot. Already retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world‘s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance in a decadent and haunted palace. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective finds himself immersed in a sinister world of shadows and secrets,” details the official synopsis.

Trailer for “Hunting in Venice”

