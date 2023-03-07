As they say in the interview via Zoom that we will share below, Sebastian Irigo and Teresa Donato inspired by the novel Louisa May Alcott “Little Women” to write his work Those women which, for the second consecutive year, is represented at Espacio Callejón (Humahuaca 3759, CABA). They took the characters and their characteristics from that emblematic book that crosses generations and it continues to be on the bedside table closing reading nights. The little women were women who tried to break the molds of their time, just like their creator. That is why today the two authors (also he directs) wondered what they would be like “those women” Today, you are mature, with life made and feeling the weight of your choices. Installed in an Argentine town, in the family home that saw them grow up and celebrating the birthday of one of them, they consider the life lived and the path traveled. Here the word of Santiago and Teresa.

As they well said, it was the actresses themselves who asked them for a version. They are Victoria Bertone, Mara Guerra, Graciela Muñiz and Carolina Pfaffenbauer,.and are accompanied by a great creative team: Ariel Vaccaro in the design and realization of scenery, Analia Morales in the locker room, Colo Belmonte in the original music and the director and author himself in the lighting. With overall production of Gram Vic.

Irigo confesses that he finds it fascinating the bond of brotherhood and locates them solving what to do with the house of the deceased parents. For Donato it is to recover a book from adolescence and that the conflicts that were originally raised are still current human conflicts. Undoubtedly, it is a great theatrical option for Fridays at 10 p.m.

Find more information about tickets here.