Home Entertainment The sisters of “Little Women” share their ties in a present-day Argentine town
Entertainment

The sisters of “Little Women” share their ties in a present-day Argentine town

by admin
The sisters of “Little Women” share their ties in a present-day Argentine town

As they say in the interview via Zoom that we will share below, Sebastian Irigo and Teresa Donato inspired by the novel Louisa May Alcott “Little Women” to write his work Those women which, for the second consecutive year, is represented at Espacio Callejón (Humahuaca 3759, CABA). They took the characters and their characteristics from that emblematic book that crosses generations and it continues to be on the bedside table closing reading nights. The little women were women who tried to break the molds of their time, just like their creator. That is why today the two authors (also he directs) wondered what they would be like “those women” Today, you are mature, with life made and feeling the weight of your choices. Installed in an Argentine town, in the family home that saw them grow up and celebrating the birthday of one of them, they consider the life lived and the path traveled. Here the word of Santiago and Teresa.

As they well said, it was the actresses themselves who asked them for a version. They are Victoria Bertone, Mara Guerra, Graciela Muñiz and Carolina Pfaffenbauer,.and are accompanied by a great creative team: Ariel Vaccaro in the design and realization of scenery, Analia Morales in the locker room, Colo Belmonte in the original music and the director and author himself in the lighting. With overall production of Gram Vic.

Irigo confesses that he finds it fascinating the bond of brotherhood and locates them solving what to do with the house of the deceased parents. For Donato it is to recover a book from adolescence and that the conflicts that were originally raised are still current human conflicts. Undoubtedly, it is a great theatrical option for Fridays at 10 p.m.

See also  Waiting for the Oscars: predictions and favorites of the most awaited night of the year

Find more information about tickets here.

You may also like

You may also like

Takahiro Sakurai got his wife’s forgiveness, NSPro will...

behind the scenes of the debt swap in...

They denounce that due to pressure K suspended...

Raspberry roll cake to accompany with mate

The drama version of “Flowers” is expected to...

Former San Francisco neighborhood member goes back to...

Larreta announced the elimination of the tax on...

They analyze cases of avian influenza in the...

Thom Browne joins hands with Sammi Cheng to...

Incredible discounts on Pami trips for retirees and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy