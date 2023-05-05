The situation of Marcelo Tinelli in the Central Bank is surprising

Payees of checks belonging to companies controlled by Marcelo Hugo Tinelli as LaFlia Contenidos y Publicidad e imagen SRL begin to dash their hopes of collecting their promises. The Central Bank’s debtors’ center displays the driver’s situation.

According to public information, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic indicates that Marcelo Tinelli belongs to the group of Argentines who have suffered the ups and downs of the economy in recent years.

One person took note of Tinelli’s financial reality on April 25, when a check from LaFlia Contenidos for $750,334.20 was bounced due to lack of funds.

Just ten later Another check from the same producer, for an amount similar to the previous one, $750,334.20 suffered the same fate. and it was reported to the debtor registry of the country’s highest monetary authority, adding to a long list of bad checks that, in some cases, date back to 2019.

There is a document that was not honored on July 1, 2019 from the firm Nasta Producciones SRL, event producer, for $150,333.

Tinelli’s debts according to the Central Bank

From that date on, until today, 236 bounced checks can be counted for an amount greater than 633 million pesos. Exactly: $633,229,384.17.

In Marcelo Hugo Tinelli’s legal entity account there is 1 incorrectly made check for $3,878,400 and 31 cleared checks for a total of $28,713,372.38.

If financial performance is measured in percentages, it yields a meager 4.51% of the amount paid in all checks issued by the employer through legal persons.

Because in what he does in a personal capacity or individuals, the businessman and television host, he hardly improves the previous figures.

The Central Bank details the existence of 94 rejected checks between 2020 and 2022 for an amount close to 70 million. Precisely, $69,993,248.

The agency mentions in its monthly report that, during that biennium, Tinelli covered 26 checks for 42.6 million pesos. According to the central bank of debtors of the Central Bank, the driver paid only 27.6% of the checks that he delivered in the cited period, although he covered almost 60.93% of the monetary figures that he put into circulation through those documents.

The truth is checks not paid between March 6, 2020 and March 16, 2022 were also not covered during the recent months of March and April 2023, at which time Marcelo Tinelli reached an agreement with the authorities of the América channel to develop its programming.

Television market sources explained that behind the arrival of Tinelli to the channel of Daniel Vila, Gabriel Hochbaum and Claudio Belocopitt, the possibility of lifting all debts would have been negotiated of the companies run by Tinelli and his family thanks to a “messiah” lover of tables.



