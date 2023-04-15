THE SMASHING PUMPKINS – Release video for “Empires”

The 33-track (!) strong twelfth studio album “ATUM”, which is designed as a 3-act rock opera, will be released on May 5th, 2023 via Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers appear.



Along with the news of their upcoming tour, the band also released a video for “Empires” following the new single “Spellbinding”.

On May 5th, the eagerly awaited third and final act of ATUM will be released. Act 3 will be released as a special edition box set containing all 33 tracks from the album plus 10 additional unreleased songs.

ATUM contains 33 tracks in 3 acts and is the follow-up to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. ATUM was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years.

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their 26-day THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR in North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Friday, July 28 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons, as well as some of the world‘s greatest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will compete in most cities. THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR has already sold out shows to over 30,000 people in Mexico City this year and cities in Australia this spring and will expand to more countries in the future. There is more information HERE

“Growing up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed because it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is all about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t belong, you belong here. It’s about sharing an experience, respecting others, but most of all having fun. A real alternative festival where all the self proclaimed weirdos and misfits in the world can get together and have a party” – Billy Corgan

Additionally, Corgan’s popular Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan podcast series continues to quench the thirst of die-hard Pumpkins fans around the world, offering listeners a chance to hear previously unreleased ATUM tracks and engage with various aspects of the band’s illustrious history too busy. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available on iHeartRadio and wherever podcasts are listened to.

When The Smashing Pumpkins hit Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band like them. They fused rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, gothic, psychedelia and electronica into a kaleidoscope of sugary melodies, distorted guitars, bombastic orchestration, eloquent song technique and unwavering hooks. When they formed, their sound was different, iconoclastic and completely new – and it still is today. As a result, they have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes the platinum album “Gish” [1991]the quadruple platinum album “Siamese Dream” [1993]das Diamond Award-Album „Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness“ [1995]the platinum album “Adore” [1998] and the gold album “Machina/The Machines of God” [2000]. In 2018 they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN”. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s eleventh album and latest double album, CYR. The Smashing Pumpkins are as productive as ever. PUBLISH

Band-Links:

The post THE SMASHING PUMPKINS – Release video for “Empires” appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

