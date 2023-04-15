The Sudanese army announces control of the Special Forces Command of the Rapid Support Forces

Sudani Net:

The armed forces in Sudan announced the control of the command of the Special Forces of the Rapid Support militia, without resistance from its employees.

And the armed forces said in a press circular, on Saturday, “The armed forces control the leadership of the Special Forces of the Al-Sari’a militia without resistance from its employees, who declared their unwillingness to use them to achieve personal goals and aspirations for their leadership.”

And the Sudanese army announced, in an urgent circular, “Saturday,” that the members and officers of the Rapid Support Forces fled from their headquarters and left all their equipment in the streets.

He continued, “Long live your proud armed forces, long live the struggle of the Sudanese people.”

