Home » The Sudanese army announces control of the Special Forces Command of the Rapid Support Forces
News

The Sudanese army announces control of the Special Forces Command of the Rapid Support Forces

by admin
The Sudanese army announces control of the Special Forces Command of the Rapid Support Forces

Sudani Net:

The armed forces in Sudan announced the control of the command of the Special Forces of the Rapid Support militia, without resistance from its employees.

And the armed forces said in a press circular, on Saturday, “The armed forces control the leadership of the Special Forces of the Al-Sari’a militia without resistance from its employees, who declared their unwillingness to use them to achieve personal goals and aspirations for their leadership.”

And the Sudanese army announced, in an urgent circular, “Saturday,” that the members and officers of the Rapid Support Forces fled from their headquarters and left all their equipment in the streets.

He continued, “Long live your proud armed forces, long live the struggle of the Sudanese people.”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Sudan, tear gas against teachers. Civil society in the streets to say no to the agreement with the coup leaders

You may also like

Trump reveals source of profits after leaving White...

US data leak – President Biden orders stricter...

Bayern draws with Hoffenheim, but maintains the lead,...

Wake in El Morro ended in a fight,...

Enhance national security awareness 10 political, legal and...

“Russia is at a turning point – we...

The tree that Shakira took from Barcelona to...

Lavanttal Rally – racing car against tree: driver...

A taxi rushed into an alley, a pedestrian...

This is how the new single by Omar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy