The tree that Shakira took from Barcelona to Miami

The singer from Barranquilla has experienced great changes in the last year, Well, not only did she confirm her separation with the former soccer player Gerard Piqué after learning that he was unfaithful with a woman much younger than her, but she also made important releases for her musical career that has led her to be one of the most listened to artists in everyone.

Another of the important decisions that the Colombian made was to start again far from the city of her ex-partner, Barcelona, ​​where she lived for many years until a few weeks ago when she finished packing all her suitcases to move in with her little children. Sasha and Milan to the United States.

And it is that the interpreter of ‘Te Felicito’ decided to make it very clear that at least in a while she was not going to return to Spain, taking even the trees that she had in her house in Barcelona to transplant them in her new home, a very concrete gesture that speaks of how determined Shakira is to move on with her life.

Also read: Pedrina and Mula join their voices in ‘Raro’

Besides: New Dalai Lama controversy involving Lady Gaga

It should be noted that the celebrity couple who had a long relationship agreed since the end of last year how the custody of the children who ended up staying with their mother would be resolved.

What is the tree that Shakira will take to her new home?

Several paparazzi noticed that a crane was removing a large tree from the garden of the former house of the Colombian to apparently take it to her new home in Miami.

A few days ago, several Internet users mentioned that the plant was a cedar that the artist had planted in 2018 and that it would have great meaning for her. for which he had asked to rescue him from the property to move him to his new home.

However, a European medium did the respective verification and discovered that it was not really a cedar but an olive tree and that the photos were not current but from a few months ago.

Shakira’s new beginning

Although there is not much information about the ‘Monotonía’ singer since she arrived in the United States, various media have mentioned that the famous would be living in a large mansion located on North Bay Road, in the Miami Beach area where other personalities like Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin or Cindy Crawford.

Likewise, the woman from Barranquilla asked days ago through a statement that the press leave her children alone and respect their privacy.