The Teatro Colón will broadcast the concert Mañana es mejor for the 50 years of Artaud, the album by Luis Alberto Spinetta

This Monday, May 22 at 10:30 p.m., the Teatro Colón will remember the musical legacy of Luis Alberto Spinetta 50 years after the release of his album Artaud. The function can be enjoyed live from any corner of the world through www.teatrocolon.org.ar and the official networks of the theater www.facebook.com/TeatroColonOficial, https://www.instagram.com/teatrocolon/ and www. youtube.com/teatrocolontv.

The musical direction of the concert, which pays tribute to half a century of a masterpiece of national rock, will be in the hands of Adrián Iaies with the participation of Deborah Dixon, Sol Liebeskind, Emilio del Guercio and Santiago Arias.

Program

Tomorrow is better
Artaud: 1973-2023

Lyrics and music: Luis Alberto Spinetta

Piano, arrangements and musical direction
Adrian Iaies

You
Deborah Dixon
Sol love child

Orchestra

Flute
Jumpi DiLeone

Oboe and english horn
Lis Rigoni

Clarinet in B flat and bass clarinet
Emiliano Alvarez

Bassoon
Julieta Di Fede

first violin
Guillermo Rubino

second violin
Natalia Cabello

Viola
Elizabeth Ridolfi

cello
Paula Pomeraniec

guitar and electric guitar
Rodrigo Agudelo

double bass and electric bass
Santiago Lamisovsky

drums and percussion
Carto Brandán

orchestral direction
Ezekiel Fautario

Special guests
Emilio del Guercio (Voice)
Santiago Arias (bandoneon and voice)

stage coordination
Facundo di Stefano

Lightning
ariel count

Sound
Nicolas Di Chiazza

ED

