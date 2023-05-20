The Teatro Colón will broadcast the concert Mañana es mejor for the 50 years of Artaud, the album by Luis Alberto Spinetta

This Monday, May 22 at 10:30 p.m., the Teatro Colón will remember the musical legacy of Luis Alberto Spinetta 50 years after the release of his album Artaud. The function can be enjoyed live from any corner of the world through www.teatrocolon.org.ar and the official networks of the theater www.facebook.com/TeatroColonOficial, https://www.instagram.com/teatrocolon/ and www. youtube.com/teatrocolontv.
The musical direction of the concert, which pays tribute to half a century of a masterpiece of national rock, will be in the hands of Adrián Iaies with the participation of Deborah Dixon, Sol Liebeskind, Emilio del Guercio and Santiago Arias.
Program
Tomorrow is better
Artaud: 1973-2023
Lyrics and music: Luis Alberto Spinetta
Piano, arrangements and musical direction
Adrian Iaies
You
Deborah Dixon
Sol love child
Orchestra
Flute
Jumpi DiLeone
Oboe and english horn
Lis Rigoni
Clarinet in B flat and bass clarinet
Emiliano Alvarez
Bassoon
Julieta Di Fede
first violin
Guillermo Rubino
second violin
Natalia Cabello
Viola
Elizabeth Ridolfi
cello
Paula Pomeraniec
guitar and electric guitar
Rodrigo Agudelo
double bass and electric bass
Santiago Lamisovsky
drums and percussion
Carto Brandán
orchestral direction
Ezekiel Fautario
Special guests
Emilio del Guercio (Voice)
Santiago Arias (bandoneon and voice)
stage coordination
Facundo di Stefano
Lightning
ariel count
Sound
Nicolas Di Chiazza
