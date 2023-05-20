The Teatro Colón will broadcast the concert Mañana es mejor for the 50 years of Artaud, the album by Luis Alberto Spinetta

This Monday, May 22 at 10:30 p.m., the Teatro Colón will remember the musical legacy of Luis Alberto Spinetta 50 years after the release of his album Artaud. The function can be enjoyed live from any corner of the world through www.teatrocolon.org.ar and the official networks of the theater www.facebook.com/TeatroColonOficial, https://www.instagram.com/teatrocolon/ and www. youtube.com/teatrocolontv.

The musical direction of the concert, which pays tribute to half a century of a masterpiece of national rock, will be in the hands of Adrián Iaies with the participation of Deborah Dixon, Sol Liebeskind, Emilio del Guercio and Santiago Arias.

Program

Tomorrow is better

Artaud: 1973-2023

Lyrics and music: Luis Alberto Spinetta

Piano, arrangements and musical direction

Adrian Iaies

You

Deborah Dixon

Sol love child

Orchestra

Flute

Jumpi DiLeone

Oboe and english horn

Lis Rigoni

Clarinet in B flat and bass clarinet

Emiliano Alvarez

Bassoon

Julieta Di Fede

first violin

Guillermo Rubino

second violin

Natalia Cabello

Viola

Elizabeth Ridolfi

cello

Paula Pomeraniec

guitar and electric guitar

Rodrigo Agudelo

double bass and electric bass

Santiago Lamisovsky

drums and percussion

Carto Brandán

orchestral direction

Ezekiel Fautario

Special guests

Emilio del Guercio (Voice)

Santiago Arias (bandoneon and voice)

stage coordination

Facundo di Stefano

Lightning

ariel count

Sound

Nicolas Di Chiazza

ED