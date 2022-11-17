Home Entertainment The third wave of Waves Black Friday early bird rush-midifan: We focus on computer music
Waves’ 2022 Black Friday early-bird warm-up has entered the sprint period. Nearly 100 plug-ins and suits are waiting for you at Black Friday prices. The price of a single product is as low as $24.99!

Black Friday early bird superimposed discount method(sorted by price): single order10% off the second plug-in; 30% off the third and fourth plug-ins; 50% off the fifth and above plug-ins! Note: The discount is based on a single order and can be used in combination.

On Black Friday, November 25th, we will alsoGive away free new plugins for the yearif you don’t know yet, hurry up and fill in the mailbox to get it:

www.waves.com/free

To purchase genuine Waves plug-ins, please log in to your Waves official website account, or contact domestic authorized dealers.

Black Friday Entrance:
www.waves.com/early

Black Friday third round selection recommendation

SSL EV2 Channel
Reappearance of the legendary black and brown buttons, a new realm of SSL sound

Abbey Road Studio 3
London’s iconic mixing space comes to your headphones
CLA Nx
Chris Lord-Alge exclusive studio for your use

Back Fi
time machine, time travel

Torque
Drum tuning tool, even sharper with Smack Attack

Vitamin
Remixes with nutrition, vitamins!

H-Delay
Hybrid time-lapse classic

Greg Wells VoiceCentric
Grammy master signature vocals in one step

Official website Black Friday entrance:
www.waves.com/early

True love audio business, support genuine software
www.waves.com



