Actor Jonathan Majors Convicted of Domestic Violence, Faces Maximum Sentence

Actor Jonathan Majors Convicted of Domestic Violence Charges

Actor Jonathan Majors, best known for his role in “Conqueror Kang,” has been formally convicted by the court on charges of harassment and third-degree intentional assault, representing domestic violence. The actor now faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

The verdict was reached on December 18, after four days and four hours of deliberations by six jurors. Majors initially faced four charges, but has now been convicted of harassment and intentional assault.

The charges stem from an incident in March of this year when Majors found his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari unconscious in the apartment they shared. The police found multiple bruises on Jabbari’s body, including a serious fracture, and filed a criminal complaint against Majors.

During the court trial, Jabbari stated that she had a serious physical conflict with Majors, resulting in multiple injuries. The incident, which was recorded on a surveillance camera, occurred a few hours before she fell unconscious.

Following the conviction, Disney and Marvel Studios announced the official dismissal of Jonathan Majors from his role in “Kang the Conqueror.” This decision has raised concerns about the future of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors’ lawyer has indicated that they may pursue further appeals in the future. The formal conviction is currently expected on February 6, 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

