37-year-old male singer died of melanoma in Hangzhou, 43-year-old woman told about 5 years of anti-cancer experience: The doctor said I was a miracle, but my husband left me halfway-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

A 37-year-old male singer died of melanoma in Hangzhou. A 43-year-old woman told about her 5-year anti-cancer experience: The doctor said I was a miracle, but my husband left me halfway

Yesterday morning, the death of singer Zhang Hengyuan rushed to the top of the Weibo hot search. According to music bloggers, Zhang Hengyuan died of melanoma at the age of 37. On “The Voice of China Season 2”, he surprised everyone with his song “Can’t Escape” in the blind selection stage, and finally won the national runner-up.

After the news was released, the reporter of Express News received a message: “I am the lucky one.” – Anorectal malignant melanoma.

38-year-old had his anus removed to save his life

For Ms. Wang, who was only 38 years old at the time, this was undoubtedly a bolt from the blue.

When Ms. Wang was at a loss and helpless, Chen Guiping, director of the Gastrointestinal Surgery Department of Zhejiang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, cleared the fog for her. Director Chen treated an old lady who also suffered from melanoma 10 years ago, and the effect was very satisfactory. This news made Ms. Wang and her family very excited!

Since Ms. Wang’s tumor is 4 cm away from the anus, the risk of metastasis is high. In order to avoid tumor metastasis, Director Chen discussed with other experts and decided to perform tumor resection and anal surgery for Ms. Wang to ensure her life safety to the greatest extent.

At first, Ms. Wang wanted to preserve the anus, because removing the anus meant that she would have to rely on a stoma for the rest of her life. What is an “ostomy person”? Because of serious diseases such as colorectum and bladder, this group of people needs surgical resection of the diseased parts to prolong their lives. The doctor makes an opening in the abdomen, fastens the bowel tube to the skin of the abdomen, and wears a special ostomy care device to collect the waste. They will rely on “artificial anus” for the rest of their lives.

The night before the operation, Ms. Wang broke down and cried alone at the stairs. When she thought of the poor image of the exposed intestines and the smell of excrement after becoming a stoma, she couldn’t stop her emotional breakdown. “Fortunately, Director Chen was like a father at that time. He patiently enlightened me, comforted me, and told me a lot. It gave me a shot in the arm when I was extremely fragile.”

The husband finally failed to hold on

walk away from her

The operation was a success. After the operation, Ms. Wang was very resistant to chemotherapy. In order to find a treatment plan without chemotherapy, she searched all over the hospital. Director Chen’s words made her feel at ease: “If there is no metastasis, you can skip chemotherapy and use traditional Chinese medicine. Treatment with interferon.”

In this way, Ms. Wang embarked on a long road to fight cancer. She was seen by Dr. Xie Changsheng, Chief Physician of the Oncology Department of Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. She relied on traditional Chinese medicine to regulate the body’s immune function, strengthen the body and fight cancer. I have been taking traditional Chinese medicine for 4 years, and I come to the hospital every two weeks to see a doctor and dispense medicines without interruption.

Ms. Wang’s illness caused her to suffer double pain: long-term medication and interferon anti-cancer is one pain, and the other pain is that being a “ostomy” made her isolated from the world, making it difficult to go out and integrate into society . At this time, the husband filed for divorce again.

Since then, under the care of her 74-year-old mother and aunt, Ms. Wang has been fighting the disease unremittingly. These two people, whose combined age is more than 140 years old, illuminate Ms. Wang with their love and meticulous care.