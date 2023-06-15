Home » Industrial Internet empowerment development focuses on the 2023 China Industrial Internet Conference Achievements Exhibition
Industrial Internet empowerment development focuses on the 2023 China Industrial Internet Conference Achievements Exhibition

Industrial Internet empowerment development focuses on the 2023 China Industrial Internet Conference Achievements Exhibition

From June 14th to 16th, the 2023 Industrial Internet Conference was held at the Taihu International Conference Center in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province.Photo by Ren Yan, reporter from People’s Daily Online

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 14th (Reporter Ren Yan) From June 14th to 16th, the 2023 Industrial Internet Conference was held at the Taihu International Conference Center in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. With the theme of “Integrating Data and Reality with Digital Intelligence Empowerment – Promoting New Industrialization with High Quality”, this conference will invite leading representatives from the government, enterprises, universities, scientific research institutes, industry organizations and other industrial Internet fields to share typical industrial Internet practices Cases, summarization of application exploration experience, insights into the latest development trends, and discussions on the future of high-quality development of my country’s industrial Internet.

At the same time as the conference, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology will jointly hold the 2023 Industrial Internet Achievement Exhibition with some member units of the Industrial Internet Industry Alliance.

See also  State finances: Cuba: Partial success in the old debt dispute

It is reported that this achievement exhibition will comprehensively display the latest achievements in the development of the industrial Internet, including the construction of new infrastructure such as industrial Internet networks, signs, platforms, data, and security, 5G, time-sensitive networks (TSN), information models, edge computing, New technologies, new products, and new applications such as industrial intelligence, VR/AR, and digital twins, as well as industrial Internet innovation development projects and pilot demonstration project results, industrial Internet test beds, application cases, and solutions, etc.

