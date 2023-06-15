Radishes, seven good reasons to include them in the diet: a valid aid for the intestine

Root vegetables such as radishes, turnips, rapini and daikon are often overlooked in health and nutrition circles but are actually very beneficial for health.

Some important studies show that they can offer numerous benefits to our body as well as being a tasty ingredient to enrich meals with a particular flavor and nourish the body thanks to the countless elements contained in them. What are the benefits that radishes offer?

How radishes can contribute to your well-being

In a recent study published in the journal Journal of Medicinal Food, researchers have found that radishes can reduce blood sugar levels. They are also able to provide the body with antioxidants and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease thanks to their active compounds, including ascorbic acid, folic acid and potassium.

I radishes they can also improve digestion due to their soluble fiber content, which stimulates the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. These tasty roots are a low-calorie food that can help maintain ideal body weight.

Reduce the risk of disease with root properties

Other root vegetables such as Daikon they are known for their anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties. According to a study published in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciencesdaikon contains a substance called 4-methoxybenzyl isothiocyanate, which is able to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

I navonihowever, they are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may reduce the risk of lung and upper respiratory cancer. Not forgetting the I was kidnapped which are a rich source of calcium and vitamin K, which can help prevent osteoporosis.

Delicious recipes to stock up on radishes

If you’re looking for tasty ways to incorporate these root vegetables in your diet, try to grill radishes and serve them together with a walnut and basil pesto. Even the Daikon can be grilled and served with a garlic soy sauce e sesame oil.

For a light and healthy dinner, try a soup of turnips with leeks and potatoesor one rapini omelette with feta and dried tomatoes. You can also make a fresh radish salad with carrots, cucumbers and grated fresh ginger. Plus, many of these root vegetables can be stored for a long time in the fridge and freezer, so they’re perfect for stocking up for seasons when they’re less available.