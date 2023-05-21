The total box office in a single day exceeded 300 million! “520” theaters are on fire again, breaking 20 billion within the year!The champion is TA_Financial Focus_Financial Management_Securities Star

(Original title: The total box office in a single day exceeded 300 million! “520” theaters became popular again and broke 20 billion within the year! The champion is TA)

At 20:49 on May 20, according to Maoyan Professional Edition data, the total box office of the movie on that day has exceeded 300 million.

The top three movies at the box office are “Fast and Furious 10”, “Unfamiliar Life”, and “Please Don’t Trust Her”.

From the perspective of 2023, the national movie box office has exceeded 20 billion yuan. Compared with the box office of “520 stalls” of 56 million yuan in 2022, this year’s “520 stalls” box office has exceeded 300 million yuan (as of 20:49), showing a strong recovery, which means that the theater industry is coming out of the “trough”.

According to the East Asia Qianhai Securities research report, the overall revenue of the film and television theater industry in the first quarter of 2023 will reach 11.031 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.55%. Usher in recovery.

The “Fast and the Furious” series ushered in the finale

Neil H. Moritz, the producer of the “Fast and Furious” series, made it clear in an interview that “Fast and Furious 10” will be the final chapter of the series.

Since 2001, a total of 10 films in the “Fast and Furious” series have been filmed, telling the story of Vin Diesel’s Boss Tang and his family going through various “impossible tasks” all the way.

From the perspective of box office performance, the highest box office of the “Fast and Furious” series in the mainland is “Fast and Furious 8” released in the mainland in April 2017, with a total box office of 2.67 billion yuan, followed by “Fast and Furious 8” released in 2015 “Fast and Furious 7” won a box office of 2.423 billion.

Although “Fast and Furious 10” has earned more than 400 million yuan in box office since its release on May 17, the growth rate of the box office has slowed down significantly compared with the previous three (7-9). The series is usually released on weekends, but this time it was released on Wednesday.

With the hot screenings of “Fast and Furious 10” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” in the Mainland, the box office of the films starring Vin Diesel has exceeded 10 billion yuan in the Mainland (Groot voiced as Fan in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”) Diesel). According to the Maoyan Professional Edition data, as of 17:00 on May 20, Vin Diesel ranked 23rd in the mainland box office, second only to Louis Koo.

Overall, the imported films in May mainly include “Fast and Furious 10”, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Laputa in the Sky”, “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”, “Transformers: Hero Warriors” Rise”, etc.

The research report of Wanlian Securities shows that the film industry will recover significantly in 2023, and the May 1st box office will be impressive. With the subsequent release of high-quality films in summer and National Day, the injection of high-quality foreign films will lead the film and television theater market to continue to pick up.

Is the film and television industry out of the “darkest moment”?

In 2022, it can be called the “low valley” of the film and television theater industry.

According to the research report of East Asia Qianhai Securities, the overall revenue of film and television theaters in 2022 will be 32.098 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 26.74%, and the industry will lose 5.808 billion yuan after deducting non-net profits. From the perspective of the supply side, the normal rhythm of film shooting, production, and publicity has been disrupted by the epidemic. From the perspective of the demand side, audiences’ viewing of movies in theaters has also been affected.

From the perspective of listed companies, Chinese films will achieve revenue of 2.92 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 49.79%, a net profit loss of 215 million yuan, a sharp decline of 190.91% year-on-year, and a net profit of 236 million yuan in the same period in 2021; Realized revenue of 402 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 71.24%, and a net profit loss of 982 million yuan, an increase of 298.71%. Wanda Films will achieve revenue of 9.695 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 22.38%, and a net profit loss of 1.923 billion yuan.

However, since the beginning of this year, the film and television theater industry has gradually recovered. Statistics released by the National Film Administration show that the box office of the “Spring Festival file” in 2023 will reach 6.758 billion yuan, surpassing 2022 and achieving the second highest box office of the “Spring Festival file” in Chinese film history, second only to the 7.842 billion yuan of the “Spring Festival file” in 2021 box office.

Subsequently, the “May 1st File” strongly continued the popularity of the “Spring Festival File”. According to the data from the National Film Administration, the box office of the “May 1st” (April 29 to May 3) movies in 2023 will be 1.519 billion yuan, with 37.63 million moviegoers, and domestic movies will account for 86.52% of the box office. Among them, the films “Unfamiliar Life”, “The King of the Sky”, and “So Many Years” ranked the top three at the box office, all reaching the billion-dollar level. Judging from the “May 1st” data over the years, this year’s “May 1st” box office has already ranked third in mainland film history.

The recovery of movie theaters has also brought about a recovery in the performance of listed companies related to film and television theater lines. According to data from East Asia Qianhai Securities Research Report, the overall revenue of the film and television theater industry in the first quarter of 2023 reached 11.031 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.55%.

The research report of China Post Securities shows that the May Day movie market performed well, and the movie sector once again verified the logic of recovery. The business rate of the film industry returns to normal, the film approval process is normalized, and the shooting progress is normalized. The overall market is expected to return to the level before 2020, and the theater industry will also benefit.