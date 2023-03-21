With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. In this interview she speaks Saxophonist Andrea Edlbauer (among others MERVE, Annea) about her experiences in the music business.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Andrea Edlbauer: For me, it is above all the personal encounters that have helped me to see ways and possibilities and to implement them. The MUK was very supportive and I think that many interesting courses and workshops are offered.

It was important for me to come to Vienna because a lot is happening culturally here. It seems to me that many support options have not yet arrived in the individual federal states – by that I mean above all the knowledge about it. I encourage everyone to dare to approach people and ask as many questions as possible. I’ve rarely experienced that I wasn’t helped and when I did, it probably just didn’t fit – I have a very pragmatic approach.

Again and again I have with you, mica – music austria, asked for support and received it. Questions about funding, the association, etc. are answered very well in workshops and there is also time and space for personal discussions. That’s a great service that I unfortunately only discovered very late. Financial support is very important, especially for young musicians. Funding such as the starter grant, project funding from the City viennacultural funding from Country Upper Austria and the Austrian Music Fund.

“You should have staying power.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Andrea Edlbauer: “Learning by doing” – I think that’s the best guiding principle. I still don’t have the feeling that I’ve overcome all the hurdles. Gaining experience in the music business is a long, step-by-step process for me. One should have staying power.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide?

Andrea Edlbauer: In my interdisciplinary projects with GIVE and MARVE we often look at each other Federspiel oriented. They were and still are our role models, I would say.

“In general, unfortunately, I miss the female role models on my instrument with my classical training.”

Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business? what can you do yourself pass along?

Andrea Edlbauer: In general, unfortunately, I miss the female role models on my instrument with my classical training. I would have liked to connect and ask more often. There are some great musicians in the independent scene who I admire and whose work I follow. However, these often have their background in other music genres. I would like to encourage all young musicians to develop solidarity among women. It

It is important that we support and help each other. I myself have been part of an alumni program since 2021 Mozarteums Salzburg available as a mentor for students and help where I can.

What role does age play for you?

Andrea Edlbauer: Age matters to me. I always have the feeling that I should be three steps further. I only got into the free music scene relatively late, since I’ve been in it for a long time Landesmusikschulwerk OÖ teach and have also completed training in biology and music to become a teacher. Only then did the decision come to do more with freelance ensembles.

“I would like more openness and willingness to cooperate on the part of organizers and event venues.”

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Andrea Edlbauer: I would wish for organizers and event venues to be more open and willing to cooperate. I often feel like I can’t get to them.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Andrea Edlbauer: Rather, I would like to point out that I was often not asked because I am a woman. Men often network with each other because it has developed that way historically. In the past few years, you’ve noticed that a rethink is slowly taking place. But it still takes a lot of work to ensure that women have approximately the same opportunities.

