Home » The Transformative Masterpiece of Shen Yun: A Mystery Writer’s Reflection
Entertainment

The Transformative Masterpiece of Shen Yun: A Mystery Writer’s Reflection

by admin
The Transformative Masterpiece of Shen Yun: A Mystery Writer’s Reflection

Shen Yun New World Performing Arts Impresses Mystery Writer Daniel Ellis

On the evening of January 2, 2024, mystery writer Daniel Ellis was in attendance for Shen Yun New World Performing Arts’ first performance at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga. The Epoch Times reporter Wen Ye captured the experience and reported on Ellis’s profound admiration for the show.

Ellis, known for his series of mystery novels that investigate real crime cases, was deeply impressed by the theme and connotation of Shen Yun’s performance. He marveled at the program’s criticism of the communist regime and its portrayal of the prosperity that existed before the regime’s intervention in politics. He expressed regret over the forgotten state of Chinese traditional culture and found it incredibly exciting that Shen Yun was bringing it back to life.

Furthermore, Ellis applauded Shen Yun’s fearlessness in conveying the truth of the times and promoting bright hope, particularly in the face of political regimes. He drew parallels between the show and biblical themes, comparing the rise and fall of empires to the continuous cycle of dynasties in Chinese history.

Notably, Ellis commended Shen Yun’s incorporation of divine culture, agreeing with the principles of Dafa and emphasizing the importance of spirituality in today’s world. He expressed his belief in the continuation of the soul after death, emphasizing the realness and certainty of the soul’s existence and its continuation.

In closing, Ellis paid the highest respect to the Shen Yun artists, admiring the precision and flawlessness of their performances. He described Shen Yun as a “transformative” artistic masterpiece and deemed it a “beautiful and perfect achievement.”

See also  Chen Leji's "Hello I am Chen Leji" is online with music to ignite dreams_首歌

Overall, Daniel Ellis’s experience at Shen Yun’s performance was one of awe and admiration, with his deep appreciation for the show’s cultural significance and artistic excellence evident throughout the evening.

Editor in charge: Xia Luxuan

You may also like

Ryan Adams – Heatwave – HeavyPop.at

Sunday Horoscope: Predictions for January 7, 2024 for...

BV Hotspot. K3 reunion in South Africa and...

GOAT – Aztlán

The Mysterious Motherhood of Christian Nodal’s Sister –...

Panzerchrist – All Witches Shall Burn

of South America: The Remarkable Survivors 51 Years...

9 things you know as a little person

Scandal in the Spanish Royal Family: Queen Letizia’s...

Rolex Unveils Limited Edition Watch in Partnership with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy