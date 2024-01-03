Bring a sense of adventure to your 2024 fitness goals with Lord of the Rings virtual challenges – Gamereactor

Join the Conqueror Virtual Challenge and embark on an epic fitness journey inspired by The Lord of the Rings. The challenge series, designed to help you stay motivated and reach your fitness goals, takes you through the iconic locations of Middle-earth as you walk, run, or cycle the distances traveled by Frodo, Sam, and the Fellowship.

The series consists of five stages, each covering a significant distance, with a total length ranging from 660 miles to 1,815 miles, depending on the level of challenge you choose. As you clock in your physical miles, they will be translated and presented on a digital app that follows the journey of Frodo and the Fellowship.

Not only will you be on your way to getting fitter, but you’ll also be contributing to saving the planet. For every 20% of the challenge you complete, the Conqueror will plant a tree or stop 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

So, are you ready for the ultimate fitness quest? Will you be able to walk into Mordor and destroy the One Ring? Join the Conqueror Virtual Challenge and find out.

