The tremendous images of the storm that forced the cancellation of Formula 1 in Italy

He Formula 1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Imola circuitin Italy, which was to be run next Sunday, was canceled today due to the intense storms that affect that region for several weeks.

The cancellation of the competition, which was the sixth of the official calendar of the highest category of motorsport, was decided by the organizers of the race after the Vice President of the Italian Government Matteo Salviniconsidered “opportune” to make that determination “in the face of the climate emergency” that is registered in the area.

The objective is to focus attention on the rescue tasks of many inhabitants who were left isolated due to the intense storms that already left the balance of several deceased by the overflow of the rivers.

“The The F1 community thinks of the people affected by the storm in the Emilia Romagna region,” said a statement. of the organization of the competition when conforming the suspension of the test, according to the statement published by the specialized site MotorSport.

to the place Most of the F1 teams and teams that would begin to move just as of Friday hopefully had already approached in the improvement of the climatic conditions, but, since the prognosis is not favourable, finally the decision was made to cancel the event.

The death toll in Italy rises to eight due to the floods

Las Eight people died from the wave of rains that hit northeastern Italy this week and several are missing and thousands of evacuees due to the floods that forced the suspension of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The wave of rains also caused thousands of evacuees due to flooding caused by the overflow of the main rivers in the region from Emilia-Romagna.

Las streets of numerous towns were submerged by water, after abundant rains in the area, and many residents found themselves blocked and forced to take refuge on the roofs of their houses.



