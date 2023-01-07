Original title: The TV series “To a Windy Place”: Ironing the hearts of the audience with pastoral fireworks Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Zhao Liang From Daishan green water to brilliant star river, from tie-dyeing craft to traditional woodcarving, from Yunnan rice noodles to milk fan bait… A rural revitalization TV series “Go to a Windy Place” has three meals and four seasons in the leisurely time. The idyllic flavors full of pyrotechnics fill the screen, allowing modern people’s anxiety and pressure to be relieved in the good mountains, good water, and beautiful scenery.

From January 3, the TV series “To a Windy Place” produced by Huace (Xiamen) Film and Television Co., Ltd. and Kanxinqing Studio will premiere simultaneously on the dual platforms of Hunan Satellite TV’s Golden Eagle Solo Theater and Mango TV. “To a Windy Place” tells the story of urban white-collar Xu Hongdou (played by Liu Yifei) who fell into a trough due to the death of his best friend. In order to fulfill the agreement of the two to go out, he resigned and went to Yunmiao Village, Dali, Yunnan alone. Xie Zhiyao (played by Li Xian), in the strong atmosphere of fireworks, feels the simple and mellow rural stories between people.

This play uses immersive “slow” expression to heal every busy person. Many viewers are first attracted by the pastoral scenes and various Yunnan elements in the play. In a simple and pure life atmosphere, they explore the ideal of a harmonious and beautiful countryside. picture. At the same time, “To a Windy Place” focuses the narrative on contemporary young people who have different life paths but bravely seek the power of self-healing. Whether it is Xu Hongdou who resigned to rest, or Xie Zhiyao who resigned from his high-paying job and returned to his hometown to start a business, or a young man who is pursuing his life dream in the local area, their understanding and choice of youth and dreams expressed in the play have aroused the audience. Reflections on the value of one’s own life. The windy courtyard in the play is like a brightly colored “puzzle”, reflecting the current value choices and life attitudes of multiple coexistence through the delicate outline of the group portraits of the characters. See also From Grays'Anatomy to The Good Doctor: the pandemic told in the television series

Faced with the grand proposition of “rural revitalization”, this drama does not stick to traditional policy expressions, but cares about the practical dilemma and practical exploration of rural development with a romantic touch. “The Place” cleverly disassembled each specific person, and Xu Hongdou inadvertently lifted the curtain of this group portrait world, allowing the rural entrepreneurial youth group to surface. In the play, Xie Zhiyao uses his knowledge and skills to develop live broadcast e-commerce in his hometown, helps the village’s agricultural and sideline products to open up sales, and leads the villagers to get rich and live a good life. Positive mental outlook; as a college student village official, Huang Xinxin represents the young grassroots party members who have gone deep into the countryside. They use their knowledge and passion to give back to the people and build a vast countryside… Small cuts, new perspectives, these green mountains Passionate youth brings countless spiritual nourishment and progressive strength to contemporary youth.