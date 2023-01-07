Original title: Reeves contract converted to full guarantee, but review in two weeks due to left hamstring strain

Beijing time on January 7th, Mingji Woj reported that well-informed sources revealed that the Lakers will convert the remaining contracts of Austin Reeves and Wenyen Gabriel this season to full guarantees.

So far this season, Reeves and Gabriel have been the most consistent role players on the Lakers. In 36 games played, Reeves averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Ming Kee Shams followed up and reported that he received a tip that Reeves suffered a left hamstring strain and he will undergo a review in two weeks. For the Lakers, this is definitely bad news. On the other hand, Lonnie Walker suffered left knee tendinitis and he will also miss at least two weeks.

In this way, it means that the Lakers have a vacancy at the guard position. what to do? Today the Lakers officially announced that they signed a 10-day short contract with forward swingman Sterling Brown.

According to sources, Brown will wear the No. 99 jersey and can play today’s game against the Eagles.

Brown is playing in the Development League this season. Last season, he played 49 games for the Mavericks, averaging 12.8 minutes, 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Lakers have won a wave of 3 consecutive victories, and their current record is 17 wins and 21 losses, ranking 12th in the Western Conference. (jim)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: