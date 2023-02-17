Original title: DreamWorks’ hit animation series “How to Train Your Dragon” will be made into a live-action movie and will be released in North America on March 14, 2025

Sohu Entertainment News DreamWorks’ hit animation series “How to Train Your Dragon” announced that it will make a live-action movie, which will be released in North America on March 14, 2025. Original director Dean DeBlois returns to direct, write, and produce, and casting is also in progress.

“How to Train Your Dragon” is adapted from the book of the same name written by Gressida Cowell. It tells the story of the Viking teenager Hiccup and the Night Fury dragon Toothless growing up and taking risks together. There are three animated films, released in 2010, 2014, and 2019, all of which were nominated for Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film, with a cumulative global box office of more than US$1.6 billion.

