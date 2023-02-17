In November last year, a Tesla in Chaozhou, Guangdong was suspected to be out of control, causing many casualties. The final investigation results have not yet been released. At around 13:50 on February 17, a similar scene happened again, this time in Ruian, Wenzhou.

Judging from the video surveillance footage, a blue Tesla Model 3 was driving at high speed on urban roads without any signs of slowing down. During the period, it also narrowly avoided pedestrians on electric vehicles and two cars crossing the intersection. .

However, it cannot be directly seen from the monitoring whether Tesla’s brake lights are on or not.It is unclear whether the driver applied the brakes at the time.

When passing an arch bridge, Tesla’s speed was too fast, and the rear of the car was still tilted high, which almost caused a rollover accident. It can also be seen that the speed of the out-of-control Tesla is too fast.

In the end, Tesla directly rear-ended a running bus, and the huge impact knocked the bus away several meters away.Tesla also hit a vehicle on the side of the road and stopped. The vehicle was severely damaged and the scene was tragic.

After the accident, 120 and the traffic police arrived at the scene quickly, and the driver and passengers in the car were sent to the hospital for treatment. The casualties are not yet known, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.