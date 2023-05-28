The two major IPs once again joined forces, and the “Subway Surfers” under Chuangmengtiandi (01119) and the second phase of Ultraman opened. Provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters. The two major IPs once again joined forces, and the second phase of “Subway Surfers” and Ultraman under Chuangmengtiandi (01119) opened



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on May 25, the phenomenal parkour mobile game “Subway Surfers” under Chuangmengtiandi (01119) and the international top-ranking IP Ultraman launched the second phase of linkage, and the new theme linkage version was officially launched, allowing players Reproduce the classic scenes of the past in the game and rekindle the dream of cosmic heroes.

The “Ultraman” series is a classic work in the childhood memories of three generations, accompanying the audiences born in the 80s, 90s, and 00s to grow up. Since the launch of the first phase of “Subway Surfers” and Ultraman in 2022, the two major national IPs have joined forces to play the strongest voice during the holidays. Both DAU (Daily Active Users) and MAU (Monthly Active Users) have reached new highs.

This time, “Subway Surfers” and Ultraman are linked again, and the classic competitive competition in the game has been completely recreated. Not only has the props competition been newly added, but also Ultraman limited skins, Uub’s light and other props have been launched. Let the new version have a more confrontational game experience. At the same time, the national character of Altman IP also provides rich materials for players’ second creations, opening up the freedom of creation again for the UGC ecology of “Subway Surfers”, and greatly increasing the possibility of breaking the circle.

It is understood that “Subway Surfers” also cooperated with six universities in Shenzhen, including Shenzhen University, Southern University of Science and Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen), Shenzhen Graduate School of Peking University, Shenzhen International Graduate School of Tsinghua University, Shenzhen BIT-Moscow University, etc. The God Cup Campus League, with the theme of “Summer War, Burning Youth”, supports the entire happy summer vacation for young people.