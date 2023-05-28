PlayStation Showcase 2023 Lazy Bag Spiderman, FF 16, Alan Wake + Sony Project Portable Game Console

SONY Interactive Entertainment (SIE) just held the “PlayStation Showcase 2023” conference to introduce games that will be released in the future. The editor has collected all the videos of SIE, and now I will share with you what new works will be in the future.

SIE Haven Studios released Fairgame$. This is a simulated robbery game where players can form a group to rob around the world. It will be available on PS5 and PC in the future.

Arrowhead released “Helldivers 2”. Unlike the previous work, this episode changed the top-down perspective of the first generation to a full 3D third-person shooting gameplay; but like the previous work, players can still form up to 4 people Team up against alien zerg hordes. This game will be launched on PS5 and PC in 2023.

EA has released a promotional clip for Immortals of Aveum, a game developed by Ascendant. This game will be released cross-platform on PS5, Xbox Series, PC (Steam/Epic), and EA App on July 20 this year.

Ghostrunner also returns with honor, introducing Ghostrunner II. The background of the story takes over from the previous work and is set one year later. The protagonist escapes from the Da Mo Tower, and then explores the vast world.

S-Game also launched the new mobile game Phantom Blade “Phantom Blade Zero”. This work has been hailed as “Made in China” Ghost of Tsushima, and Kenji Tanigaki was invited as the action director. This game will be available on PS5 and PC (Steam / EPIC).

Giant Squid launched a new work “Sword of the Sea”, which will land on PS5 and Steam platforms, but the release date has not yet been announced.

Croteam, the developer of the Serious Sam series, has brought you the sequel to the classic puzzle game The Talos Principle, “The Talos Principle 2”, which will be available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC (Steam / Epic) across platforms this year. This episode of the game will support Chinese.

Nomad Studio also released a new work “Neva”, which will be released in 2024 and will land on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and Steam across platforms.

The action role-playing game Cat Quest developed by The Gentlebros also launched a sequel, “Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean”, which will be released in 2024.

Square Enix has also released a Splatoon-like action game “Foamstars”, which will be launched on PS5 and PS4.

“The Plucky Squire” released by Devolver Digital will land on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and Steam platforms in the second half of the year.

“Teardown”, which was launched on PC earlier, will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series platforms within this year. This game world is composed of blocks, and the selling point is that the entire game world can be completely destroyed, and players can rob it inside.

Konami also announced the remake of “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater”, which will be released across platforms on PS5, Xbox Series, and Steam. Konami officials also stated that the team is currently working hard to “faithfully reproduce the original story and game design”, while hoping to enhance visual effects and improve user experience.

Konami also announced that it will release the transplant collection “Metal Gear Solid” in August this year, which will include the original 1-3 generations of the MGS series.

The open world construction game “Towers of Aghasba” developed by Dreamlit Inc is expected to be available on PS5 and Steam in the summer of 2024.

The long-awaited “Final Fantasy XVI” (FF 16) also released the latest story promotional film “Salvation”. This work will be available on PS5 on June 22.

Alan Wake also returned with honor, and developer Remedy announced that it will launch “Alan Wake 2” on October 17, and it will be released on PS5, Xbox Series, and Epic across platforms. Alan Wake 2 is a survival horror game for one player. Remedy said that even if you haven’t played the first-generation game, you can easily integrate into the new work.

Ubisoft also released the promotional video of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, and revealed that it will be released on October 12 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC (EPIC, Ubisoft Store) and Luna. In this episode of Assassin’s Creed, the slump has been washed away, and the focus has returned to the “stealth” and “assassination” parts of the game. After listening to players’ opinions, the focus on ARPG upgrades has been reduced.

Finji also announced that it will release a new game “Revenant Hill” that simulates the life of a kitten on PS5, PS4 and Steam. “Revenant Hill” is set in the modern society in 1919. The protagonist of the game played by the player is a kitten named “Twig”, who has to go out to make money after the disaster in his home.

The mobile game Granblue Fantasy owned by Japanese mobile game developer Cygames has also released the console and PC versions of “Granblue Fantasy: Relink”, and released the latest promotional video. Cygames stated that it will be released on PS5, PS4 and Steam in the winter of 2023.

The classic traditional fighting game “Street Fighter 6” also released the latest promotional video, and revealed that it will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Steam on June 2.

Ultros, developed by Hadoque, is an adventure game set in the universe. According to Hadoque, this work will be available on PS5, PS4 and Steam in 2024.

The action role-playing game “Tower of Fantasy” developed by Hotta Studio, a subsidiary of Perfect World, announced that it will land on PS5 and PS4 this summer. The developer says players who pre-order the Premium version will get access to the game 48 hours in advance.

Capcom’s classic game Dragon’s Dogma finally gets its second installment after a 10-year hiatus. Capcom has released a trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2, showing footage of the game in action. According to the data, this work will be available on PS5, Xbox Series and Steam.

The well-known American game developer Bungie, which has developed masterpieces such as Destiny and HALO, has also launched a new sci-fi shooting game “Marathon”. It is said to be a new work, but in fact the original version was launched in 1994. It is understood that this will be a restart work using the same setting.

Bungie’s other masterpiece “Destiny 2: The Final Shape” also released a new promotional video, but the promotional video did not reveal much information, only that more details will be announced on the Destiny Showcase held on August 22.

The grand finale was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a SONY exclusive. It’s a single-player game developed by Insomniac Games, featuring Kraven the Hunter as the main villain. The official 12-minute game clip shows that Venom appears in this game, and players can switch between Spiderman and Venom as the game progresses. It may be because Spiderman and Venom appeared at the same time, causing players to speculate whether this game will have a Co-op mode. Finally, the developer refuted the rumors and confirmed that this game does not have a Co-op mode.

The following is the PS VR2 game trailer.

The classic horror game Five Ngihts at Freddy’s series developed by Scott Cawthon launched the PS VR2 version “Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2”. In the promotional film, Five Nights at Freddy’s is not less frightening, and the combination of VR makes the sense of horror even higher. The trailer says it will launch in late 2023.

Another remake of Capcom’s classic horror shooting game “Resident Evil 4” also released a VR mode promotional video, and now you can play Resident Evil in the first person. It is understood that the Resident Evil VR version is still under development, and there is no launch schedule yet.

The first-person adventure shooter game developed by Vertigo Games, Jaywalkers Interactive also released a new VR trailer. It is understood that it will be launched by the end of 2023.

The Crossfire series developed by Smilegate Entertainment has also added the VR version “Crossfire: Sierra Squad”. It is understood that it will be released this summer. There are more than 60 levels, 39 types of weapons and 17 types of enemies in the game, and it can support up to 3 people to play together.

The VR shooting game “Synapse” tailored for PS VR2 will be released on July 4th. In this game, the player assumes the role of a protagonist who can use telepathy, and the player wields a weapon in one hand and a telepathic attack in the other.

“Beat Saber” also landed on PS VR2 today. Players who own Beat Saber on PS VR can upgrade to PS VR2 for free. DLC purchased on PS VR2 can also be transferred to PS VR2.

SONY also announced the latest streaming cloud portable game console “Project Q” before the end. The screen size of Project Q is 8 inches, and SONY has also released a new PS5 wireless headset.

