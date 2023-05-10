Home » Conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson moves his show to…
Technology

Conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson moves his show to…

by admin
Conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson moves his show to…

After leaving the US broadcaster Fox News, the moderator announces a future program on Twitter. This is the last platform in the world where there is still freedom of expression.

The presenter Tucker Carlson, who until recently worked for the US broadcaster Fox News, wants to do a show on Twitter in the future. “We will shortly be bringing a new version of the show that we’ve been making for the past six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson announced Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter. Carlson claimed in the roughly three-minute clip that the media were lying and withholding facts on purpose.

“There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big thing left in the world is Twitter,” he said. In April, Fox News surprisingly announced the separation from the right-wing moderator, who was considered one of the broadcaster’s best-known personalities. The talk show host moderated a high-rating evening program there for years. He used this to spread conspiracy theories and false reports and to agitate against minorities. Fox News didn’t say why Carlson is no longer working for the station. According to US media, the broadcaster Carlson threw him out because of various statements.

Twitter owner Musk speaks of “absolute freedom of speech”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last October. He always swore to an “absolute freedom of speech” that should exist in the short message service under his leadership. However, accounts of journalists for alleged violations of Twitter rules have been blocked several times, while users known for right-wing hate speech have been allowed to return to the platform.

See also  Drop-shaped hinge joints are more durable OPPO $6999 folding machine extra large external screen grabs the beach - 20230325 - Supplement - Daily Ming Pao

Musk responded to Carlson’s announcement with a tweet in which he pointed out that Twitter users could interact with each other, criticize and refute claims – especially for the latter there is the “Community Notes” function, with which further information can be linked. He also wanted to make it clear “that Tucker is subject to the same rules” as any other Twitter user. Musk concluded his tweet with the words: “I hope that many others, especially on the left, also produce content on this platform.” The entrepreneur has almost 139 million Twitter followers and is known for acting as an amplifier for right-wing political views

(APA/dpa)

You may also like

Vivo X Fold 2 review: A balance

Because for Mark Zuckerberg Ju-Jitsu has become essential

Cell phone masts could bring aliens to Earth,...

Apple’s new Beats Studio headphones may support personalized...

Tailored Ads and Controlled Photos: How gpt4 is...

Apple launches Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro...

Tailored Ads and Controlled Photos: How gpt4 is...

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about...

Everything you need to know before LEGO® 2K...

From 9 to 14 May, the Torino Digital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy