Conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson moves his show to…

After leaving the US broadcaster Fox News, the moderator announces a future program on Twitter. This is the last platform in the world where there is still freedom of expression.

The presenter Tucker Carlson, who until recently worked for the US broadcaster Fox News, wants to do a show on Twitter in the future. “We will shortly be bringing a new version of the show that we’ve been making for the past six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson announced Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter. Carlson claimed in the roughly three-minute clip that the media were lying and withholding facts on purpose.

“There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big thing left in the world is Twitter,” he said. In April, Fox News surprisingly announced the separation from the right-wing moderator, who was considered one of the broadcaster’s best-known personalities. The talk show host moderated a high-rating evening program there for years. He used this to spread conspiracy theories and false reports and to agitate against minorities. Fox News didn’t say why Carlson is no longer working for the station. According to US media, the broadcaster Carlson threw him out because of various statements.

Twitter owner Musk speaks of “absolute freedom of speech”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last October. He always swore to an “absolute freedom of speech” that should exist in the short message service under his leadership. However, accounts of journalists for alleged violations of Twitter rules have been blocked several times, while users known for right-wing hate speech have been allowed to return to the platform.

Musk responded to Carlson’s announcement with a tweet in which he pointed out that Twitter users could interact with each other, criticize and refute claims – especially for the latter there is the “Community Notes” function, with which further information can be linked. He also wanted to make it clear “that Tucker is subject to the same rules” as any other Twitter user. Musk concluded his tweet with the words: “I hope that many others, especially on the left, also produce content on this platform.” The entrepreneur has almost 139 million Twitter followers and is known for acting as an amplifier for right-wing political views

