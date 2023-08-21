Perfect lawn at a great price: Bosch robotic lawnmower Indego S+ 500

PR/Business Insider

You want to transform your garden into a pristine, green oasis without having to lift a finger? Then you should consider buying a robotic lawnmower. Because the little garden helpers move independently through your garden and trim the lawn. The Bosch Indego S+ 500 robot lawn mower is now available on Ebay for EUR 489.90 at a top price.* The offer is ideal for anyone who wants to take care of their lawn effortlessly in order to have more valuable time for themselves.

Bosch Indego S+ 500: The offer for the robotic lawnmower is so good

Ebay is currently offering the Bosch robotic lawnmower for EUR 489.90.* You save 54 percent on the recommended retail price. And compared to other providers, you get the top price here – they charge at least 85.00 euros more. The Bosch Indego S+ 500 hasn’t been that cheap for a long time, previously the garden tool was only available from well over 500.00 euros.

The Ebay offer includes the following parts:

Charging station screws with Allen key Wire connector Boundary wire (150 meters) Plastic pegs (200 pieces) Power pack

The highlights of the Bosch robotic lawnmower Indego S+ 500

The Bosch Indego S+ 500 on offer is the 2021 model. With a range of up to 500 square meters, it is very suitable for small to medium-sized gardens. The device also offers the following functions and features:

SmartMowing-Technologie: Thanks to the intelligent mowing and navigation technology of the Indego S+ 500, it optimally adapts to the size and shape of your garden. This will reward you with an evenly mowed lawn without you having to intervene.

mulching function: The robotic lawnmower finely shreds the mown grass and spreads it over the lawn as a natural fertiliser. This not only promotes growth, but also reduces the need for additional fertilizer.

Smartphone-App: You can easily control the robotic lawnmower using your smartphone. So you have full control, no matter where you are.

Automatic return to the charging station: When the battery runs out, the Indego S+ 500 will automatically return to the charging station and continue working once it is recharged.

LogiCut: The robotic lawnmower mows efficiently in clean, parallel lines so that the lawn is ready faster.

