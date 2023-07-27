The Unpleasant but Hilarious Truth Behind Matt Damon’s Kiss with Scarlett Johansson

Title: Matt Damon Reveals Hilarious Mishap While Filming a Kissing Scene with Scarlett Johansson

Subtitle: Hollywood stars share their secrets for perfect on-screen kisses

One of the most renowned actors in the world, Matthew Paige Damon, popularly known as Matt Damon, recently made a surprising confession during an interview. The Hollywood icon opened up about a memorable moment during the filming of a production in which he had to share a kiss with fellow actress Scarlett Johansson, describing it as an unexpected challenge.

According to Damon, the experience was far from enjoyable, despite the anticipation attached to kissing one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. During a conversation with ‘LADbible TV,’ Damon and his co-star Emily Blunt, who worked together in the recent hit film ‘Oppenheimer,’ shared some insights on the secrets behind creating a perfect kissing scene.

As per the discussion, the actors emphasized the significance of oral hygiene, highlighting the importance of brushing teeth, using mouthwash, and chewing gum before filming a kissing scene. These factors play a crucial role in ensuring a seamless on-screen smooch.

Reflecting on the incident, Damon fondly recalled an anecdote from 2011 when he and Johansson had to shoot a kiss for the film ‘We Bought A Zoo.’ The scene had already been filmed once, but due to production requirements, they were asked to repeat it. However, unbeknownst to Damon, Johansson had eaten an onion sandwich before their impromptu lunch together, leading to some unexpected consequences.

Upon returning to the set, the director set up a camera for a close-up shot of the kiss. It was at this moment that Johansson, realizing her sandwich mishap, exclaimed, “Oh sh*t, I just ate an onion sandwich.” Damon comically shared his discomfort, expressing how unpleasant it was for him.

Emily Blunt, who was also present during the interview, joined in the lighthearted teasing, jokingly remarking, “It’s a shame, he has terrible lips. It must have been awful.” Damon, with a smile on his face, described the experience as “hell.”

Nonetheless, Damon couldn’t help but appreciate the opportunity to kiss one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. He revealed that despite the onion incident, the kiss scene turned out perfectly since Johansson’s breath didn’t actually smell like onions, but rather like roses.

The light-hearted banter and shared laughter between the actors during the interview highlighted the camaraderie that developed from this unique on-screen mishap. Damon and Johansson’s ability to find humor in the situation made the experience memorable for both of them.

As these Hollywood stars candidly discuss the challenges and humorous moments that arise while filming kissing scenes, it is evident that much effort goes into creating the perfect illusion of romance on screen. From meticulous oral hygiene routines to unforeseen onion sandwiches, the art of on-screen kissing certainly involves more than meets the eye.

With their blockbuster careers and charming personalities, Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson continue to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen.

