Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

Suddenly, the other day, I attended the wedding of a college friend. I turned 25, and at this age, the number of my friends getting married will increase little by little.

It was my first time to attend my friend’s wedding, but I was very impressed. It was a lot of fun to eat and drink with friends I haven’t seen in a long time! I would like to wish the two of you eternal happiness!

Well, my friend’s wedding was held in Nagoya, and I went to the local sauna facility, WELLBE Sakae, which I wanted to visit on the way home! It is a famous shop among sauna lovers, and I wanted to go there someday.

My first impression is that there are a lot of amenities. Towels are everywhere and you can use them as much as you want (laughs). And the sauna was great too!

There is a “Finnish sauna” here, but it wasn’t as hot as I thought, and it felt good! In the forest sauna room, you can do your own steaming, and it is the best.

And what shocked me was the ice sauna and water bath (laughs). There is a water bath in a space full of ice, but it was the coldest water bath I have ever been in. It was so cold that I even felt fear (laughs).

However, the way I was dressed after that was completely different, and the oropo after the bath was amazing!

WELLBE has other stores besides Nagoya, so I hope to go there in the future!

It was a perfect day to celebrate my friend’s wedding and go to a famous sauna!