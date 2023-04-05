6
The National Meteorological Service announced that instability will continue for the next few days in Córdoba, where rains, showers and rising highs are expected.
For this Wednesday drizzle is expected during the afternoon, and a morning marked by the presence of fog. A maximum of 24° and a minimum of 16°C are expected.
The probability of precipitation is between 10% and 40%.
Extended forecast
- Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with showers and isolated showers during the afternoon and night. Minimum of 18° and maximum of 27°C.
- Friday. Partly cloudy. Minimum of 19° and maximum of 27°C.
- Saturday. Partly to somewhat cloudy. Minimum of 19° and maximum of 30°C.
- Domingo. Partly to somewhat cloudy. Minimum of 20° and maximum of 28°C.
- Monday. Somewhat to partly cloudy. Minimum of 17° and maximum of 27°C.