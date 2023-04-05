Home Entertainment The weather in Córdoba: look at the forecast for this Wednesday
Entertainment

The weather in Córdoba: look at the forecast for this Wednesday

by admin
The weather in Córdoba: look at the forecast for this Wednesday

The National Meteorological Service announced that instability will continue for the next few days in Córdoba, where rains, showers and rising highs are expected.

  • special channel. Check the weather here

For this Wednesday drizzle is expected during the afternoon, and a morning marked by the presence of fog. A maximum of 24° and a minimum of 16°C are expected.

The probability of precipitation is between 10% and 40%.

Extended forecast

  • Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with showers and isolated showers during the afternoon and night. Minimum of 18° and maximum of 27°C.
  • Friday. Partly cloudy. Minimum of 19° and maximum of 27°C.
  • Saturday. Partly to somewhat cloudy. Minimum of 19° and maximum of 30°C.
  • Domingo. Partly to somewhat cloudy. Minimum of 20° and maximum of 28°C.
  • Monday. Somewhat to partly cloudy. Minimum of 17° and maximum of 27°C.
See also  Mina, the pop icon: two days of online conference from the University for her birthday

You may also like

Program quality rises, nostalgia prevails_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

After the attack, Berni denounced “infiltrators” and “PRO...

Interpreting eternal love and reappearing the splendor of...

He tried to buy a motorcycle, argued over...

˵ Ableton Live 11 Suite װԼڣˣ

The sweet words of Michael Bublé for Luisana...

Joe Biden could be the great absentee at...

who are the six richest Argentines in the...

The Central Bank sold reserves again: U$S 49...

Tencent’s video mini-series “True Detective Mr. Qin” will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy