Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 21st, according to foreign media reports, Michelle Yeoh’s prequel series “The Witcher: Bloodborne” starring Michelle Yeoh released a trailer. The singing is beautiful, the blood and fire are cruel, and another fantasy legend unfolds.

Michelle Yeoh stars as Scían, the sword spirit, Sophia Brown as Éile, the minstrel, and Lawrence O’Flynn as Fjall, the vengeful warrior. The story focuses on the elven world and civilization 1200 years before the events of “The Witcher”. It will explore the origin of the first witcher and what events lead to the famous catastrophe “Worlds Convergence”: the meeting of the worlds of humans, monsters and elves And for one, vast amounts of knowledge are permanently lost and history is rewritten. The show will be launched on Netflix on December 25 this year.

“The Witcher” is a fantasy web series co-produced by the United States and Poland, adapted from a series of novels of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set in the fictional medieval world known as The Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, linked by fate. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hesrich and starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allen and Anya Sharoncha, the series follows the mutant witcher Geralt of Rivia Wander around the world, trying to find your place in a world full of monsters and menacing people.

The first season, which premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2019, is based on White Wolf Rising and Sword of Destiny, a collection of short stories that precede the main Witcher series. The second season has eight episodes and will air on December 17, 2021. In September 2021, Netflix announced the reservation for the third season. This play also spawned two prequel works. The animated film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” will be launched on August 23, 2021, and another mini-series “The Witcher: Bloodlines” will be released on December 25, 2022. premiered on 1st.

