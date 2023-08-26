theGINday: a 10-year history… and beyond

For the majority of bartenders, Horeca professionals and insiders of the beverage world, the month of September establishes the return of theGINday.

Come to his eleventh edition, the event dedicated to the world of gin is now an essential point of reference in Italy and, by now, also beyond the borders of our country. From production to sale, from in-depth knowledge of raw materials to working use in cocktail bars: theGINday places Milan at the center of interest of an entire sector, emblem of a very varied beverage world. A format that draws the attention of both the bar industry and the enthusiasts of this fantastic distillate, bringing to the Lombard capital a certainly heterogeneous public, but well aware of finding, in the Juniper Experienceresponses up to expectations.

