United came from behind against Nottingham Forest and returned to victory in the Premier League – Diario La Página

Two regulars like Bruno Fernandes and Rashford cleared up United’s doubts to come back from two Forest goals and guide Ten Hag’s men to their second victory of the season (3-2) on a rainy afternoon for those present in Manchester. The goals of the Portuguese captain, Eriksen and Casemiro turned around Nottingham’s initial 0-2 deficit and sealed a victory that comforts the task of the Dutch coach at the helm of the team.

The Forest took nothing to leave the Old Trafford stadium frozen. After two minutes, a corner in favor of United ended in a nightmare for the locals. Taiwo Awoniyi took advantage of the rebound to display inhuman power as he launched a run from his own half to easily beat Onana with the first of the afternoon.

Right after, Nottingham struck again. A lateral free kick by Gibbs-White was headed by Willy Boly to make it 0-2 and turn the ‘red devils’ rear guard upside down. United gritted their teeth and managed to close the gap at 17′ after some play by Rashford that Eriksen pushed into the back of the net, although the visitors already knew how to hurt Ten Hag’s men.

But the sky began to clear for United in the second half. The strategy paid off when the best appeared at 52′. Bruno Fernandes combined with Rashford on a free kick so that Casemiro once again stood out as a hitter when he finished off a pass with the Portuguese’s header at the far post. Forest were left with 10 after the expulsion of Joe Worrall when grabbing Rashford as the last man when the red devils were most lurking.

The English striker was being a headache for the ‘tricky trees’ despite not finding a goal. Another attack in the Rashford area ended in a demolition of Danilo and the referee awarded a penalty for United at 75′. Bruno Fernandes picked up the ball and did not forgive to overcome a game that had been complicated.

There was time for Onana to redeem himself with a save to Boly, but the Manchester team managed their superiority to preserve the advantage. Ten Hag’s team managed to take all three points and made up for the last defeat against Tottenham (2-0) with a home victory with a comeback included. Nottingham, on the other hand, had it close but could not confirm their initial advantage and fell for the second time in this new campaign.

