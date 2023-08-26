Home » Multiple Injuries Reported in Shooting at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival Parade
News

Multiple Injuries Reported in Shooting at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival Parade

by admin
Multiple Injuries Reported in Shooting at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival Parade

At least seven people have been injured in a shooting during the Jouvert Parade in Boston on Saturday morning, according to the police. The injured have been taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have made several arrests and recovered firearms in connection with the incident.

The shooting took place at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. Emergency calls began coming in around 7:45 a.m., alerting the authorities about the shooting. Police responded swiftly to the scene, and multiple victims were transported to local hospitals.

The Jouvert Parade is part of Boston’s annual Caribbean carnival, which was scheduled to take place with two separate parades on Saturday in the area. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of participants and the general public attending the carnival.

A Boston Medical Center spokesperson referred media inquiries to the police for more information about the shooting. The police have not released further details regarding the motive behind the shooting or the identities of the injured individuals.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

See also  Covid in Fvg: 1,089 new infections and 9 deaths, 18 people in intensive care

You may also like

In the center of Medellín is the Best...

Yichang Launches Seventh National Disability Prevention Day Campaign,...

Special session on inflation: FPÖ introduces a package...

They arrest a motorist who hit two women...

The Importance of Stool Color: What Your Bowel...

FIFA Disciplinary Committee temporarily suspends Luis Rubiales

2023 Jiyu Zhejiang Science and Technology Innovation Investment...

Seitz wins first qualification for World Gymnastics Championships

The human rights that weigh the most are...

The Rise of Javier Milei: A Unifying Force...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy