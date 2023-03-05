The beverage sector is constantly evolving. New trends impose themselves year after year: sometimes they manifest themselves with sudden phenomena and fleeting fashions, but in some cases they can create the conditions for significant and radical changes which, if carefully understood and evaluated, turn into important opportunities for business . The market has always experienced different eras represented by the boom of a spirit: the case of the noblest of distillates, gin, has however managed to make history as well.

With gin, first of all, we are facing a global phenomenon, capable of radically changing the culture of drinking, from production to pouring. It’s not simply about the rediscovery of great classic cocktails that have revived a centuries-old product; attention is increasingly turning to the straight product, or at best simply mixed in the most exemplary gin&tonic.

A long wave therefore, driven by the continuous birth of new distilleries, with the consequent production of new distillates and the equally obvious impulse generated in other sectors of the beverage sector, as in the case of tonic waters.

The Gin Day was born in 2012, at the beginning of the u2018Gin Erau2019, precisely to support this impetus for change and respond to the needs of the market, as well as to anticipate its trends, through a simple but effective format, capable of giving a new value to the B2B concept. The growth, from edition to edition, in terms of presence of brands and operators, testified to how real and effective the adherence of the event to the beverage sector is, promoting the development, still partly unexpressed, of this fantastic distillate.

