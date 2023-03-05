Home Technology Fifth generation is making solid progress
Fifth generation is making solid progress

Dhe Corolla belongs to Toyota like the Golf to VW, and although such tradition is no longer carved in the wisdom stone, the latest facelift accompanies a good sense of continuity. From the outside it is difficult to see the fresh cell treatment, the radiator grille and fog lights have undergone a slight change, and the daytime running lights have a modified signature.

Rather, it is worth mentioning what is happening in the powertrain, because Toyota never tires of bringing improvements to the market. After a first inspection, this is positive because the tangible and audible rubber band effect of the hybrid drive is more harmonious than before. Although still no sports comrade has emerged. Toyota relies on quiet and relaxed progress.

Lithium-ion battery has more power

The full hybrid, which is now in its fifth generation, has been revised from the ground up, weight and size have been reduced so that the flatter battery crouches under the rear seat to save space. The control unit and transmission have been touched, the lithium-ion battery has more power, it is sufficient for electric starting and a few kilometers afterwards. In city traffic, you can manage a surprising number of electric routes with a caressed accelerator.

The full hybrid, now in its fifth generation, has been revised from the ground up.



The petrol engine is offered with a displacement of 1.8 or 2 liters, from which 140 or 196 hp system performance grow. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h, which is not the focus of the effort, is achieved with the friendly mediation of the E-CVT transmission in 9.2 or 7.5 seconds, and the forward thrust ends at 180 km/h.

As usual, you sit well in the front and a little more cramped in the back, a 10.5-inch touch screen is standard. The Corolla will go on sale at the end of March, with prices starting at 33,500 euros for the four-door model and 34,500 euros for the Touring Sports station wagon. Toyota gives, recently a not unimportant piece of information, the delivery time at six months.

