There is still a shortfall of 1.4 billion knives to pay back! “Avatar 2” global box office breaks 600 million US dollars, it is too early to say that Chinese movie fans are not interested

2022-12-23

Have you seen “Avatar 2” yet?

According to the latest data, the global box office of the movie “Avatar: Way of Water” exceeded 600 million US dollars, which is 1.4 billion US dollars short of the film’s breakeven.

It is reported that “Avatar” has three more films, but if its box office falls below expectations, the third film may be shelved.

There are reports that if “Avatar 2” does not reach the $2 billion box office, there may not be a third film.

The reason should be that the plot of “Avatar 2” is not as good as expected. Although there are no major problems overall, the plot is too old-fashioned, and many plots can be guessed right.

Compared with “Avatar 2”, many domestic audiences are now looking forward to “The Wandering Earth 2” released during the Chinese New Year, and the pressure has come to the domestic science fiction masterpiece.

