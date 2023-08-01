“There was no one like him”

Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, gave an emotional farewell to Angus Cloud, actor who composed the endearing dealer Fezco in the HBO Max series and who passed away this Monday at the age of 25.

“There was no one like Angus. He was too special, too talented, and too young to leave us so soon,” the writer-director-showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope she knew how many hearts she touched. I loved him. May he rest in peace and may God bless his family,” he added.

In turn, rapper Drake, producer of Euphoria, described Cloud as a kind soul in his Instagram stories.

Javon Walton, who in the series plays Ashtray, Fezco’s adoptive brother, posted a photo embracing Cloud with the caption “Rest easy bro.”

Jennifer Venditti, the casting director who discovered Cloud, said the performer made “everyone feel like their sister or brother, always wanting LOVE for everyone.”

In a heartfelt post, she recalled her first audition, a lengthy monologue scene with Rue (played by Zendaya). “You didn’t need to speak, your eyes said it all. Your kind heart, the life you had lived and the sensitivity of your soul understood everything,” Venditti wrote.

“Never change for anyone. Treat everyone as equal. You were one of a kind! May your spirit rise in all of us,” he added.

Angus Cloud, actor by chance

Angus Cloud was a native of Oakland, California, and had never performed before Euphoria.

He was cast in the series while walking down a Brooklyn street. “The first time I saw myself on TV I didn’t like it,” he told Rolling Stone in 2021.

“I thought, ‘What the fuck, I suck at this. Why did they pay me to do that?’” she added.

However, his moving composition of a loyal and kind-hearted dealer managed to move the spectators, who on Monday night demonstrated their hearts broken with pain.

Although Cloud’s family did not specify the cause of his death, members stated that he had “struggled intensely” with the recent death of his father.

“Angus has spoken openly about his battle with mental health, and we hope his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight alone in silence,” they said in a statement.

