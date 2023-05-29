there will be increases in the internet, cell phones, fuels, television and more

The indexation of many prices in the economy is one of the reasons why inflation in Argentina is so inflexible downwards. This is, the price of some goods and services are adjusted by lawaccording to the variation of the general level of prices and other indicators.

The beginning of a new month implies, as usual, an update on rental values, prepaid medical fees, domestic staff and fuel. review below How much will the June increases be? and if it corresponds to you to pay them.

rentals

Those tenants who will be one or two years old in the month of June from the signing of the rental contract, must face a minimum increase of 100% in the rental fee. Therefore, they must pay from June and for twelve months at least double what they had been paying until May.

100% It is the increase in the price of the rentals to which the update corresponds on June 1, 2023.

prepaid

Prepaid medicine quotas increase automatically from February, and in the month of June the increase will be 5.49%. On this occasion, it will not be possible to request a reduction of such an increase, so all affiliates must pay the entire increase.

Domestic workers

The National Commission for Work in Private Houses agreed to an increase of 27% to be paid in three installments. The third increase will take place in June and will be 6%. In this way, the hourly wage with retirement for people who perform general tasks in private homes will be $776, while the hourly wage without retirement will be $837.

6% It is the increase for domestic workers in the month of June.

fuels

The Government agreed with the oil companies on a pattern of monthly increases in the month of April. The update percentage is 4%, and is valid from April 15 to August 15, within the framework of the “Fair Prices” program. So, from June 15 the price increase at pumps will be 4%.

Television, telephone and internet

The Government authorized monthly increases in pay television, telephone and internet rates from May to December 2023. In the month of June tThese prices will once again have an increase of 4.5%.

4,5% It will be the increase in telephone, television and internet rates in the month of June.

Likewise, it is expected that starting in June, the increases in natural gas distribution and transportation costs and the removal of subsidies will impact the rates and bills of all users in Neuquén and Río Negro. Finally, It is unknown if there will be a transfer of the increase in the seasonal price of electricity provided at the national level in such provinces, by local distribution companies.



